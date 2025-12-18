Susan Boyle's Music Is Still Wowing Her Fans and Social Media Followers Susan Boyle's 2022 stroke left her unable to sing for a while. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 18 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@susanboylemusic

On April 1, 2025, Susan Boyle returned to social media with a post that was far from an April Fool's Day stunt. Before that, the last time she had been active was June 2023, so after that two-year hiatus, where is Susan Boyle now? She originally stole hearts when she competed on Season 3 of Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

Although she was the second-place winner, she went on to be part of the Britain's Got Talent tour following the season. Since then, she has made music on her own, outside of the reality TV stratosphere. But after a health setback in 2022 and then a long break from social media, fans wondered if Susan would be back in the spotlight again.

Where is Susan Boyle now?

Susan burst into stardom because of her impressive musical chops, and that's what she continues to do today as a performer. When she made her return to Instagram in April 2025, she wrote in the caption of a video of herself, "I'm back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can't wait for you to hear about!" Since then, she has shared breadcrumbs about new music, including posts about being in the studio working on an album.

Susan is also scheduled to be one of the performers at Summer's End Angus 2026 in August 2026 in Scotland. She posted on Instagram that she will be appearing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Although Susan is apparently back to singing and performing, she did experience a health issue in 2022 that left her temporarily unable to work on her craft.

In 2023, she returned to the stage during a season finale of Britain's Got Talent as a surprise guest. After she performed on-stage, she revealed that the previous year, she had suffered a stroke. However, at that time, she was able to start singing again. Now, Susan is back at it in every sense of the phrase, since she is also recording music.

Outside of recording and performing, Susan still keeps much of her private life out of the spotlight. She has never gotten married, but The Mirror reported she did once date an unnamed doctor, whose identity she chose to keep secret.

Susan Boyle's net worth is way up in the millions.

Even with a short break in her career, Susan has managed to earn quite a lot from being a singer. From TV and movie appearances to live shows, it has paid off. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Susan's net worth is $40 million. For the runner-up on Britain's Got Talent and not even the first-place winner, that's not too shabby.

Susan Boyle Singer Net worth: $40 million Susan Boyle is a singer who rose to fame when she competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2009. She went on to make multiple albums, host a TV special, and appear as herself in movies from time to time. She still makes music and performs today. Birthdate: April 1, 1961 Birthplace: Dechmont, Scotland Parents: Bridget Boyle Patrick Boyle Education: Edinburgh Acting School and Queen Margaret University