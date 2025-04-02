Susan Crawford Defended Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin — All About Her Beliefs "I want to make my own health care decisions, and I trust women to do that." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 2 2025, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@crawfordforwi

One could say Susan Crawford secured one of the largest victories of her political career on April 1, 2025, when she won a seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court. This victory is significant not only because it maintains the court's liberal majority at 4-3, which is crucial in Wisconsin, a swing state, but also because it became the most expensive judicial race in history. Crawford faced off against Brad Schimel, who reportedly raised $25 million from Elon Musk alone, according to The New York Times.

To further sway the vote in Schimel’s favor, Musk personally handed out $1 million checks on March 30, 2025, to two voters, casting them as spokespeople for his political group. Needless to say, the race drew considerable attention, along with both praise and criticism of Crawford. Now that Crawford has secured a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, many are eager to learn more about her beliefs and values. So, let's dive in!

Who is Susan Crawford and what are her beliefs?

Susan Crawford, born March 1, 1965, grew up in Chippewa Falls and now lives in Madison with her husband. They have two adult children. Her political career began as an assistant attorney general with the Wisconsin Department of Justice before moving on to serve as chief legal counsel to the governor. She later transitioned to private practice as an attorney.

Crawford is deeply committed to upholding rights while also holding criminals accountable for breaking the law. During her time as an attorney, she served as legal counsel for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, advocating to defend access to reproductive healthcare, according to her campaign website.

As a judge for Dane County Circuit Court Branch 1, Crawford handled cases involving homicide, sexual assault, and domestic violence, working to empower victims and penalize perpetrators who violated the law. She states that she "always prioritized following the law and getting the facts right in every case."

Susan Crawford believes that women should have the right to make decisions about abortion.

Crawford trusts women to make their own decisions about abortion, a stance Schimel and others who support limiting access oppose. In a March 2025 debate, Crawford expressed her desire for her daughter, and even Schimel's daughter, to have the same rights she had.

She firmly believes women should have control over their bodies. "If they are pregnant and something goes terribly wrong, I don’t want them lying bleeding on a hospital bed while doctors are deciding if they’re close enough to death to legally help them," she said.

In addition to opposing restrictions on abortion, Crawford also stands against the politicization of the court, a tactic she accused Schimel of attempting with Musk's support. Simply put, she does not align with the right-wing agenda.

Before her election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Crawford stated on her campaign website, "I’m running for Supreme Court justice to protect the basic rights and freedoms of Wisconsinites under our constitution. Those rights are threatened by an all-out effort to politicize the court to drive a right-wing agenda. I believe Wisconsin deserves better."

