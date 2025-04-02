Susan Crawford Won the 2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court Race — She's Also Married With Two Kids It's clear that Susan has a passion for law and probably ice cream. By Ivy Griffith Published April 2 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @crawfordforwi

2025 has been a year of political ups and downs for Democrats in the United States. They were dealt blow after blow with the return of President Donald Trump to the White House for his second term, but they were also handed an opportunity to pick up some seats in the House of Representatives during several April 2025 special elections. While some of the elections didn't exactly break in favor of the Democrats, there was one hotly contested race that showed the Democrats are down but not out.

That race, for a spot as a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, introduced the country to a judge named Susan Crawford. Prior to the special election, her name was relatively unknown. But after the election, she was heralded by some as a bringer of hope and a portend of change. Yet to those she holds dearest, she's known as a wife and mother. Here's what we know about her married life and the kids she shares with her husband.

Susan Crawford is a married mom of two.

If you visit Susan Crawford's public social media, a few things become obvious. One, she's very devoted to her role as a judge. Agree or disagree with her decisions, but she clearly has her heart set on her career and working toward what she believes. She has championed abortion rights and the rights of labor unions, as well as voting rights, per The New York Times. And two: She really likes ice cream.

But there are other breadcrumbs scattered around for those who are curious. In one photo, Susan poses with her family: husband Shawn Peters, an academic employed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and their two children.

Shawn and Susan tied the knot at Wingra Park in Madison, Wis., on May 27, 2000. They reside in Madison to this day, and maintain a relationship with their adult children, per Wikipedia.

Here's what we know about Susan Crawford's kids.

While it's clear that a beaming Susan is proud of her children in her pictures with them, not much is publicly known about the two. The two tower over their mom, having inherited height from their father.

In one sweet photo posted by her team to her election page, her team posted a "Throwback Thursday" photo of Susan and her kids. The photo was captioned, "Judge Crawford has always fought to do the right thing for our kids and state."

Not much else is known about them besides the fact that they clearly adored their mom as kids and seem to be on good terms with her as adults.