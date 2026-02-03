'All My Children' Actress Susan Lucci Has Two Kids, and They've Given Her a Lot to Celebrate Both Liza and Andreas have started companies. By Risa Weber Published Feb. 3 2026, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actress Susan Lucci was on the soap opera All My Children for a whopping 41 years, from the show's first episode in 1970 until its final episode in 2011, per The View. On the show, she was married 11 times.

However, in real life, she was only married once. She stayed by her husband, Helmut Huber, for 52 years. He passed in 2022. Helmut and Susan had two kids together: Liza Huber in 1975 and Andreas Huber in 1988. Susan was an involved parent, taking her kids to after-school activities, planning meals, and helping with carpools when she could. Here's what we know about Susan's children.

Susan Lucci seems close to her children. Liza is well-rounded and followed in Susan's footsteps.

As a kid, Susan took Liza to dance classes, riding lessons, and equestrian competitions, according to People. Liza graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with a degree in communication and media studies before going on to study acting in New York City. She was in the soap opera Passions from 1999 to 2008.

Liza married Alexander Hesterberg III. They first met in elementary school, but didn't reconnect until years later, per Hello Magazine. Liza and Alexander had four kids together: Royce, Brendan, Hayden, and Mason. In 2012, Liza stopped acting and created a baby food brand called Sage Spoonfuls. One of her sons, Brendan, has cerebral palsy, which inspired her to get involved in the ADAPT Community Network.

Liza first spoke about her son having cerebral palsy in 2020, saying that she doesn't want him to think that she's trying to hide his condition. "I don’t ever want him to feel bad about himself. I want him to feel good and proud and celebrate the way he overcomes challenges," she told People at the time. Liza's Instagram says that she is also a board member of The Parameter Foundation, which provides "compassionate end-of-life care or bereavement support" for the Metro West community.

Andreas also owns a company.

Andreas played karate, lacrosse, and golf as a kid. His golfing took him far, as he played golf in high school and college, making it to the quarter-finals of the US Junior Amateur. He played at Georgetown University and won the Big East championship, per People. He worked on Wall Street for a few years before joining the Canadian PGA Tour and the European Challenge Tour.

Andreas is the co-founder and CEO of First-Due, which helps with information management for fire service organizations and local governments. Andreas married his wife, Courtney Velasco, in 2017, and they have one child together.

Susan loves being a grandmother.

She gushed, "I love the hugs and kisses. And Hayden running to me in her tutu shouting, 'Grammy! Grammy!' This warmth from the children is the best," per Hello. Susan told People that she is proud of how Liza has supported Brendan, who lives with cerebral palsy.