Emmy Winner Susan Lucci's Net Worth Comes from Years of Fronting 'All My Children' Susan only holds one Emmy, but she's been nominated a jaw-dropping 21 times. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 3 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET

When it comes to daytime dramas, there's one woman who consistently earns the crown for Queen: Susan Lucci. As one of the essential members in the ongoing saga of All My Children, Susan is an Emmy award-winning force to be reckoned with who has become a familiar face for millions of fans.

Throughout her career, she has amassed a significant net worth due to her omnipresent talent and the way she's found a niche at the top of daytime television. Here's what we know about Susan's net worth and a 2026 memoir that detailed how she recovered from the loss of her beloved husband, Helmut Huber, in 2022.

What is Susan Lucci's net worth?

According to her IMDb biography, Susan was born in Scarsdale, N.Y., in 1946 to a business contractor named Victor Lucci. She grew up in Garden City and yearned to be a performer from the time she was a small child. By the time she was a teenager, she was deeply enmeshed in the world of performing, taking voice and dancing lessons, and participating in community theater.

Susan Lucci Actor Net worth: $80M Susan Lucci is an actor best known for her roles on All My Children, often nicknamed the "Queen of Daytime." Birthdate: Dec. 23, 1946 Birthplace: Scarsdale, N.Y. Marriages: 1 (Helmut Huber m.1969–2022) Children: 2

After high school, she attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, where she earned a BFA in theater arts. For years, she worked off-Broadway before trying out for All My Children in 1969. As Erica Kane, she quickly became a force to be reckoned with.

Throughout her career, Susan has earned an estimated net worth of around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She's won one Emmy award but has been nominated a jaw-dropping 21 times throughout the years.

In her memoir, Susan Lucci opened up about grieving her husband.

For years, Susan had one person by her side, seeing her career grow to unimaginable heights: her husband, Helmut Huber. In a 2026 memoir titled La Lucci, Susan opened up about what it was like to lose him in 2022 after being married for 52 years.

The daytime actor shared in her memoir that after Helmut's death, she felt like she was a shell of a person. But eventually, she started seeing comforting signs of her husband's presence. In her memoir, Susan said that after he died, "There must be a crack in the universe with Helmut gone" (excerpts via USA Today). She called him "charismatic enough to rip a hole open in the sky."