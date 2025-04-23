Who Were Sophie Nyweide’s Parents? Her Mother Is Also an Actor "She graced us for far too short a time. My daughter was a light for all who met her," Sophie's mom, Shelly Gibson, wrote. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 23 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@shellythegibson

Actor Sophie Nyweide took pride in her acting career. Her IMDb page states that her first role was at age 6 in the movie Bella in 2006. Sophie's career continued through the 2010s, with her being known for her roles in Noah, Born Again, and What Would You Do?

Unfortunately, the promising actor's opportunities to hone her craft were cut short. On April 14, 2025, she died at the age of 24. She is remembered by those who knew her best and supported her career the most, including her mother. Here's what to know about Sophie's parents.

Who were Sophia Nyewide's parents?

Sophia was born in Burlington, VT, but spent most of her childhood between Vermont and New York, according to her obituary. Her mother, Shelly Gibson, is an actor who helped her daughter navigate the business. According to her IMDb, Shelly is known for her appearances in several movies and TV shows, including St. Elsewhere, Law & Order, and All My Children.

There is little information available about Sophie's father, although her IMDb profile states that she was once married to Channing Gibson. According to Soap Central, the pair were married from 1986 until 1991. Sophie was born in 2000, and it's unclear if he's her biological father.

The actor's family said in her obituary that she "dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor" before she knew her mother was also an actor. Several days after the news of her death broke, Shelly opened up about the loss on Instagram, stating how much she loved and missed her daughter underneath a close-up photo of Sophie.

"RIP, my Sophie," Shelly wrote. "She graced us for far too short a time. My daughter was a light for all who met her. For those us of who were truly close with Sophie, we are gutted and will need a long time to get over her passing. I know I never will. God I love my daughter. I want her back. Fly high sweetheart - you always could."

Sophie Nyewide's family said she dealt with multiple "struggles and traumas" before she died.

Sophie's family spoke of who she was in her obituary. They shared how she loved her craft, and was most comfortable when she was acting. However, Sophie also carried many mental and emotional battles, as her family explained. "Sophie was a kind and trusting girl," they wrote. "Often, this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered."

"Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas," they continued. "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate. She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would "handle it" on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

Sophie's cause of death wasn't revealed in her obituary or on her family's social media accounts. Instead, many chose to focus on how she lived and how much she will be missed by those who knew and embraced her as their own, even if they weren't biologically related.

Sophie's "family" wasn't just her immediate family. She counted many of her brother and mother's friends and their children as family too. And they her. Her death has left a hole in all. Sadness, loss, heartbreak and even anger is present for those who loved her and now will have to continue on without her laughter, infectious passion and zest - without those amazing blue eyes that could look directly into one's soul."