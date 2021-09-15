People Think Suu and Alejandro From 'MasterChef: Legends' are Dating

People Think Suu and Alejandro From 'MasterChef: Legends' are DatingBy Kori Williams
Sep. 15 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Anything can happen on competition shows, especially when there's so much on the line. One makes enemies, forms alliances, and even forges serious friendships with those that they battle against. MasterChef is no different.
Because of the relationships they've seen come to life on Masterchef: Legends, fans are wondering if there's something brewing between contestants Alejandro Valdivia and Suu Khin. They look like they've continued to get closer over the course of the season. Here's what we know about their relationship status.
Are Suu and Alejandro from 'MasterChef: Legends' dating?
There hasn't been any confirmation the two are dating. What fans are seeing, though, is their bond grow as the 11th season of MasterChef: Legends comes to a close. On the show's subreddit, one poster wants to know for sure if they are together.
The poster said that by watching the contestants' audition tapes, they concluded neither one of them was in a relationship. Although, another person says Alejandro and Suu are married to other people.
Other people have been pointing out how close Alejandro and Suu are, with one person saying, "they seem super touchy all the time." They hold hands throughout the show and try and do their best for one another. Someone on Twitter even said that their relationship is "goals."
Another fan didn't believe this to be the case. Instead, they said that Suu and Alejandro don't have a connection romantically, but they bond because they have a history with immigration into the U.S. They may understand each other in a way the other contestants don't.
Are Suu and Alejandro still in the competition?
Suu is still in the competition. But she has stumbled along the way. During a challenge featuring work by chef Nyesha Arrington, Suu didn't boil her potatoes correctly. Unfortunately for Alejandro, he was let go from the competition. He undercooked his steak during the challenge.
Although some fans feel Suu didn't earn that top spot. One person even said they believe Alejandro should have been in the finals instead of her. "She was scattered and wasn't paying attention," they said. Another replied that Suu had cried her way to the spot.
Autumn has had a strong run throughout the competition, and she's someone to look out for. Fans are rooting for her on Twitter.
Many are happy to see three women finalists on MasterChef. Some feel as though it's been long overdue, and others are proud of Suu, Kelsey, and Autumn, especially as her foot was injured between taping sessions.
You can watch MasterChef: Legends on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.