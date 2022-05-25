The "Sweet Girl" Song by Father Philis on TikTok Has Thousands of Hits Already

Tons of new trends and sounds pop up on TikTok every single day, but the popularity of the “Sweet Girl" song is definitely standing out. The official name of the sound is "Sweet Giirrrrllll face beat x, Father Philis."

As of now, over 322,700 videos have been made using this particular sound. Why are people loving it so much? It comes fully loaded with fun lyrics and a catchy beat. The part of the song that is stuck in everyone’s head is the "Sweet Girl" line, of course.