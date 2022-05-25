The "Sweet Girl" Song by Father Philis on TikTok Has Thousands of Hits Already
Everyone’s always hopping on the bandwagon of a new trend on TikTok, and the newest one comes in the form of the a trending song called “Sweet Girl." Anyone who’s been recently browsing through the short-form video app has most likely heard the song taking over. Where did the “Sweet Girl” song come from, and why is it so popular right now?
What is “Sweet Girl" on TikTok? Here’s some insight.
Tons of new trends and sounds pop up on TikTok every single day, but the popularity of the “Sweet Girl" song is definitely standing out. The official name of the sound is "Sweet Giirrrrllll face beat x, Father Philis."
As of now, over 322,700 videos have been made using this particular sound. Why are people loving it so much? It comes fully loaded with fun lyrics and a catchy beat. The part of the song that is stuck in everyone’s head is the "Sweet Girl" line, of course.
The unique sounding voice blended with the super edgy lyrics makes this a sound that no one wants to skip out on. Father Philis is a musician from the island of Barbados who knows a thing or two about going viral.
Last year, his song “Brawling" totally blew up on TikTok. The viral 30-second clip included him rapping a few lines. After the success of the short clip, he ended up releasing a full version of the song that’s raked in over 2 million views on YouTube so far.
Thousands of people are having fun with the “Sweet Girl" song on TikTok.
One of the most popular videos on TikTok to include the “Sweet Girl" song comes from a user named @BellanJanie. She does a few simple dance moves to the trending sound while biting her lip wearing her pajamas. The video hilariously ends with her adorable puppy walking toward her on his hind legs. Her video is so popular that it’s pulled in over 4.9 million likes on TikTok so far.
The next most popular video to use the trending sound comes from a user named @TatikenneBrew. Instead of doing simple dance moves to the song, this person used her 17-second video to show off the steps her daughter took making her own prom dress. Her daughter took the prom dress creation process very seriously, creating a finished product that looks completely professional.
She even decked out the bottom of the gown with bright blue costume feathers. The third most popular video on TikTok to use the “Sweet Girl" trending sound comes from a user named @Rmschnikes. In the video, she looks as though she’s about to enjoy a normal bite of ice cream, until her head starts floating away on a cartoon train.