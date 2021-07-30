Sydney McLaughlin and Her Former NFL Player Boyfriend Share a Love for Sports and Spirituality

Sydney McLaughlin and Her Former NFL Player Boyfriend Share a Love for Sports and SpiritualityBy Pretty Honore
Jul. 30 2021, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
New Jersey-born Olympic track star Sydney McLaughlin isn’t a stranger to success and her performance at the 2020 Summer Olympics only pushed her further into the spotlight.
In 2016, Sydney was the youngest athlete to qualify for the U.S. track and field team, and five years later, she has officially been named the world record holder in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and became the first woman to break 52 seconds in the event. At 21 years old, Sydney is just getting started, and fans are dying to know more about the rising star.
Sydney McLaughlin was introduced to track and field by her parents.
Sydney McLaughlin’s parents prove that the apple, or in their case, apples, don’t fall too far from the tree. Sydney’s dad, Willie, and her mother, Mary, were both track stars throughout high school and college and later welcomed three pretty athletic daughters.
Sydney’s dad said that although he encouraged the Olympian and her siblings, Taylor and Morgan, to explore other sports, like their parents, they all gravitated toward track and field.
“But we knew all along they’d get into track. We got them started when they were 8 years old. Morgan got things going and Taylor and Sydney followed in her footsteps. You could see right away that they all had talent,” he previously told NJ.com.
Because the Tokyo Olympics prohibited international guests from attending the games, Sydney’s parents and siblings are forced to cheer her on from home.
But does Sydney have a special someone supporting her from the sidelines? Does Sydney have a boyfriend?
Does Sydney McLaughlin have a boyfriend?
Sydney’s boyfriend, 26-year old former Carolina Panthers wide-receiver Andre Levrone, made their relationship Instagram official in December of 2020, but it’s unclear when the two initially met and how their relationship began.
During his football career, Andre also played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Virginia Cavaliers, but his time in the NFL came to an abrupt end when the athlete announced his retirement in September of 2020. In an Instagram post, Andre explained his motivations for stepping away from football, which he says was difficult but necessary.
“The early mornings, the late nights, the relationships formed, and the relationships lost. Many smiles, laughs, and tears. A fractured vertebrae and countless other ailments ... it was ALL worth it.” He added, “Salute to all my brothers still going, respect forever! And remember this — just because I’m no longer on the field doesn’t mean I’m not still making plays.”
Along with their love for sports, the two also share a passion for spirituality and frequently express their beliefs on social media. In a previous interview, the track star opened up about her religion and insisted that her love for God is the catalyst for her success in the sport.
Since leaving the NFL, Andre seems to be focused on his faith and building a relationship with his favorite Olympian. Like Sydney, Andre appears to have a close-knit relationship with his family, who he posts often on his Instagram.