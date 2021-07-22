Who Will Be Performing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony? Here's What We Know

Described as a "truthful, honest ceremony" by Marco Balich, the creative mastermind and the producer credited with some of the world's biggest multi-sport events, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony will break away from tradition.

Held in a virtually empty stadium, the event will feature welcome speeches, the hoisting of the flags, the parade of athletes, artistic performances, and much more. Who will be performing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony?