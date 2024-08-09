Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Sydney McLaughlin Knew Her Husband Was the One After Just Days Together Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband is her greatest source of support. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 9 2024, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While the 400m hurdles might seem like a relatively obscure event, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has turned it into one of the most important races of the 2024 Olympics. Sydney is almost without a doubt the greatest to ever compete at that distance, and she's smashed the world record in the event a half-dozen times.

Following her victory at the 2024 Olympics, which came with another world record, many wanted to know whether Sydney was married. Here's what we know about the man who is her husband and about how they first met.

Source: Getty Images

Is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone married?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is indeed married, as her last name might suggest. She's married to Andre Levrone Jr., a former NFL player. Andrew and Sydney shared a mutual friend, but the two of them did not start dating until Andre slid into her DMs. Sydney and Andre got engaged in 2021, the same summer as her first gold medal victory, and they were married nine months later. As she's continued to aspire for greatness, Andre has been happy to serve in a supporting role.

“In this season of life, me primarily supporting her and her dream and her calling, is fun for me. And just knowing how supportive she is of me as well and in the long term," he told People in 2022. Sydney, meanwhile, said that Andre was her "best friend." She said that "getting to wake up next to your best friend and tackle whatever challenges the day has is so exciting.”

What is Andre Levrone Jr.'s net worth?

Andre is a former football player who had contracts with the Baltimore Ravens, the Carolina Panthers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He retired in 2020 after just a few years in the league and was never a star in the NFL. As a result, he has a relatively small net worth that is estimated to be roughly $500,000. At this point, that net worth likely pales in comparison to Sydney's, even though she is in a less popular sport.

Sydney knew Andre was the one early on.

After Andre slid into Sydney's DMs and began their relationship, Sydney knew their relationship would last relatively quickly. “He asked me to do Bible study with him and introduced me to a group of really great people who were encouraging and very mature. It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be," she said.