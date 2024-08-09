Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Meet the Parents Who Shaped Sydney McLaughlin’s Path to Olympic Greatness The Olympian comes from a family filled with athletes. By D.M. Published Aug. 9 2024, 6:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Track and field sensation Sydney McLaughlin has shattered records and redefined what it means to be a champion. Her speed, determination, and grace under pressure have made her one of the most celebrated athletes of the 2024 Paris Olympics. By constantly pushing the boundaries of her sport, Sydney is cementing her legacy as a running icon. Sydney first gained acclaim as a high school student, becoming the youngest athlete to qualify for the U.S. Olympic track team in 2016 at 16 years old.

But it was her record-breaking performance in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that made her a household name. She clocked an astonishing time of 51.46 seconds, securing her place as a legend in track and field. She won two gold medals, dominating the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay. But behind her success story are the two people who played an instrumental role in shaping her journey — her parents. Willie and Mary McLaughlin are unwavering in their support for their daughter. Here’s what we know about Sydney’s loving parents.

Sydney McLaughlin’s parents are also accomplished athletes.

When it comes to athletics, the apple does not fall far from the tree in the McLaughlin family. Sydney McLaughlin’s dad, Willie McLaughlin, was an accomplished athlete himself. Willie is a three-time All-American in the 400m, who attended Manhattan College. In 1997, Willie was inducted into the institution Hall of Fame, thanks to his accomplishments as a track and field athlete. Willie has always been in Sydney’s corner, cheering her on as she chased her dreams.

“When you put her on the track, you’re not running against a 16-year-old… You’re running against a very talented, seasoned athlete,” Willie told The Los Angeles Daily News in 2017, adding, “She’s been really blessed with talent that other people simply don’t have.”

Sydney’s mother, Mary, also contributed to the family’s athletic lineage. She ran on the Cardinal O’Hara High School track team in the 1970s – as one of the first female track stars in the school’s history. “O’Hara didn’t have a girls team when I was there,” Mary said during a 2017 interview with The Buffalo News. “I was doing summer track before I ever got to O’Hara, so it was just a natural thing for me to run on the boys team."

Some of Sydney McLaughlin’s siblings are also sports stars.

Taylor McLaughlin, Sydney’s older brother, was a standout collegiate athlete. At the University of Michigan, Taylor earned All-American honors and became a key figure on the track team. His success on the collegiate circuit translated to the national stage, where he has competed in the U.S. Track and Field Championships.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s sister, Morgan, is also an exceptional athlete. Morgan dabbled in track and field – like her sister and parents – but and also participated in long jumping, according to Sportskeeda. And while the family is full of skilled athletes, Willie McLaughlin has admitted that Sydney has something “special.” “All of our kids are fairly talented,” Willie told Mile Split USA. “But (Sydney’s) a little special. We saw it coming. It was just a matter of time."

