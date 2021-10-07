Who Is 'There's Someone Inside Your House' Star Sydney Park Dating? Here's What We Know

It's evident that Netflix doesn't play games when it comes to Halloween. The streaming service regularly cranks out enticing horrors and thrillers as October 31 creeps up. The most recent of the bunch, which includes horror series Midnight Mass , is There's Someone Inside Your House.

Though the film is receiving mixed reviews, Sydney Park shines as flawed high schooler Makani. So, who is the budding actress? You may have seen her before. From who she's dating to her past roles, here's everything to know about Sydney.

The story follows Makani, who moves in with her grandmother in Hawaii to escape any connection to a past she's ashamed of. But in this new town, there's a serial killer afoot, one who wears 3D-printed masks of his victims' faces before brutally murdering them.

She frequently gushes over her beau in her Instagram posts. "This is love. This was fate. I love you! God is real. I can see!! I can see," she wrote on Instagram in July 2021. We wish the young lovers all the best.

Though there isn't much info on how long the two have been dating, Sydney is currently in a relationship with a fellow actor, 29-year-old Ashton Moio , known for his portrayal of Rico Winter in Freeform's short-lived mystery series Twisted.

Who are Sydney Park's parents?

During a 2020 interview with Vogue, Sydney Park spoke highly of her sweet parents, Kelly and John Park. "Growing up, I was incredibly outspoken. My parents raised me to be very free with expressing myself,” she said. “I always changed my hairstyle and when girls were growing out their hair long, I cut mine pixie-cut short!” And considering her beauty is quite striking, dare we say ethnically ambiguous, Sydney proudly spoke about representing her mixed cultures onscreen.

Sydney's mother is African American, and her father is Korean American. “I think it’s been incredible to be able to represent two different cultures that are so rich in their history and very different from each other,” she said. “I love being able to unite so many people. There are so many mixed babies out there who don’t see themselves represented on TV or in the media or in film."

