Who Is 'There's Someone Inside Your House' Star Sydney Park Dating? Here's What We Know

Who Is 'There's Someone Inside Your House' Star Sydney Park Dating? Here's What We KnowBy Bianca Piazza
Oct. 7 2021, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
It's evident that Netflix doesn't play games when it comes to Halloween. The streaming service regularly cranks out enticing horrors and thrillers as October 31 creeps up. The most recent of the bunch, which includes horror series Midnight Mass, is There's Someone Inside Your House.
The slasher flick was released for streaming on Oct. 6, 2021, with up-and-comer Sydney Park as the film's teen leading lady, Makani Young.
The story follows Makani, who moves in with her grandmother in Hawaii to escape any connection to a past she's ashamed of. But in this new town, there's a serial killer afoot, one who wears 3D-printed masks of his victims' faces before brutally murdering them.
Though the film is receiving mixed reviews, Sydney Park shines as flawed high schooler Makani. So, who is the budding actress? You may have seen her before. From who she's dating to her past roles, here's everything to know about Sydney.
Who is Sydney Park dating?
Though there isn't much info on how long the two have been dating, Sydney is currently in a relationship with a fellow actor, 29-year-old Ashton Moio, known for his portrayal of Rico Winter in Freeform's short-lived mystery series Twisted.
She frequently gushes over her beau in her Instagram posts. "This is love. This was fate. I love you! God is real. I can see!! I can see," she wrote on Instagram in July 2021. We wish the young lovers all the best.
Who are Sydney Park's parents?
During a 2020 interview with Vogue, Sydney Park spoke highly of her sweet parents, Kelly and John Park. "Growing up, I was incredibly outspoken. My parents raised me to be very free with expressing myself,” she said. “I always changed my hairstyle and when girls were growing out their hair long, I cut mine pixie-cut short!”
And considering her beauty is quite striking, dare we say ethnically ambiguous, Sydney proudly spoke about representing her mixed cultures onscreen.
Sydney's mother is African American, and her father is Korean American. “I think it’s been incredible to be able to represent two different cultures that are so rich in their history and very different from each other,” she said. “I love being able to unite so many people. There are so many mixed babies out there who don’t see themselves represented on TV or in the media or in film."
She continued, "Being able to have that light and have this platform has made me very choosy and very picky about roles, what I do, what I say, what I put out on social media. I think I carry this responsibility of being one of the voices of this generation, but also being a biracial girl and just kind of carrying the torch for everyone and paving the way.”
She doesn't take her biracial identity lightly, and we applaud her for her passion and desire to represent her community.
Where else have we seen Sydney Park?
Fans of AMC's The Walking Dead know 23-year-old Sydney as Cyndie, a zombie apocalypse survivor and leader of the Oceanside community. She's also nabbed roles in shows like Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Moxie. Entertainment junkies about Sydney's age likely even remember her 2006 television debut on Disney Channel's hit show That's So Raven, where she played the recurring role of spunky and outspoken Sydney.
There's Someone Inside Your House is currently streaming on Netflix.