What Are Sydney Sweeney's Politics? Interview Answers About Jeans Ad Raise Some Eyebrows A laughing Sweeney simply explained, "I love jeans!" By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 6 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @GQ

When clothing company American Eagle launched a 2025 ad about jeans, it had no idea the kind of controversy it was stepping in. Or maybe it did. Starring Sydney Sweeney, the ad seemed to make tongue-in-cheek references to both jeans and genes, as in genetics.

The ad stirred criticism online during a time when people are particularly sensitive to any hints of talk about genetic supremacy, and the implied jokes in the ad didn't strike a great chord with all viewers. But the ad also propelled Sweeney into a position of controversy, with many people accusing her of being a far-right extremist, a la President Donald Trump. So, what exactly are Sweeney's politics? Here's what we know.

What are Sydney Sweeney's politics?

Sweeney's politics aren't something she tends to talk about openly, but people are trying to piece her public statements together for a clear picture. The Independent reports that she registered as a Republican in Florida just a few months before Trump won a second term in office, in June 2024.

However, Sweeney herself hasn't been overly clear about her stances on many topics. In an interview with GQ, Sweeney was asked how she felt about the controversy and what it was like for political figures to stand up in support of her American Eagle ad, and Sweeney seemed to laugh the issue off.

"I love jeans," she said. And she called it "surreal" when she received support from figures like Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, over a simple jeans ad. Yet despite her apparent desire to deflect attention from her political beliefs, her status as a registered Republican speaks for itself, according to many on the internet.

Sydney Sweeney seems surprised by Trump's support for her American Eagle ad.

However, the GQ interview question about Sweeney's reaction to Trump and Vance's support begs the question: What exactly could the President of the United States have to say about a clothing company's jeans ad?

As it turns out, Trump had a whole lot to say on the topic. After Sweeney received backlash for the ad, Trump took to Truth Social to offer his support and take on the topic. In a rambling post on his social media platform, Trump began with, "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.'”

He added, "Go get ‘em Sydney! On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER!" before going off on a tangent about companies that have "gone downhill" after "going woke." He concluded with, "Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

