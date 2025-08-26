Fans Get Update on Syko Stu After Brutal Knokx Pro Wrestling Incident "Please continue to keep him in your prayers." By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 26 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sykostu

During an Aug. 23, 2025, Knokx Pro Wrestling event, Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, was involved in an attack that left him hospitalized. Now, fans want to know if there are any updates about Syko Stu's health and his condition in general. According to CBS Sports, MMA fighter Raja Jackson, son of UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, body-slammed Stu into the wrestling mat before punching him repeatedly.

Although Raja's appearance at the event was planned, and even his entering the ring was reportedly part of a larger storyline, the severity of his blows to Stu was not. Following the event, KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy shared a Facebook statement admitting to a "planned and agreed upon wrestling spot." However, the statement added, it "turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence."

Syko Stu's brother gave fans an update on his health.

Stu's brother, Andrew Smith, shared a handful of updates about Stu following the event. He initially wrote on Facebook that Stu was "stable but in critical care." He later shared another update about Stu's condition. The day after the attack, Andrew shared that Stu was awake and able to remember some of what happened to him.

"Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack," Andrew wrote. "Thank you everyone for reaching out, it's been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible. He's currently resting and says, 'Thank you for the love and support.'"

Photos of professional wrestler SykoStu in the hospital has been released following the severe beating he suffered earlier this week at the hands of Raja Jackson, the son of Rampage Jackson. pic.twitter.com/t3626Rue2j — KDENkickclips (@BeatsMarcy) August 26, 2025

On Aug. 26, 2025, Andrew posted another update about Stu and his recovery. Andrew admitted in the post that, although Stu was "conscious and able to talk," he still faced a long road to recovery. Per Forbes, Stu's injuries from the incident include facial bone fractures, the loss of some teeth, and memory loss. He also had limited mobility immediately following the altercation.

Syko Stu's wife set up a GoFundMe and MrBeast donated to it.

Stu's brother shared in one of his updates that Stu's wife set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses, recovery support, and loss of income while Stu recovers. The fundraiser has a goal of $110,000, and not long after it went live, it reached more than $89,000. One of the highest donations, per the GoFundMe page, is MrBeast with $10,000. Wrestler Chris Jericho also donated to the fundraiser.