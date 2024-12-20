SZA's "Lana" Album Didn't Release on Midnight as Expected — Here's When Fans Can Hear It SZA promised fans, "All songs are delivered and ingesting into the system as we speak. Pls be kind." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 20 2024, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

After announcing the release of "Lana," the deluxe edition to her Grammy-winning album, "SOS," SZA confirmed the album would drop at midnight on Dec. 20, 2024.

While midnight drops are standard for artists, most fans want the album ASAP. So, many were shocked when "Lana" didn't drop at midnight like it was supposed to. What happened and when can we expect "Lana"?



What time does SZA's "SOS Lana" deluxe album release?

Many fans stayed up way past their bedtimes anticipating Lana's release. However, when midnight came and went, many fans started discussing tardiness on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Several fans joked that they instantly went back to sleep once they realized the late-night release wasn't happening, while many others weren't surprised at all and expected some delays.

SZA shared a few hours before the release that "Lana" wasn't arriving at midnight. She admitted the album needed a little more work before she could release it to the masses. However, she promised the album would be coming out on Dec. 20 sometime in the morning.

"FULL DELUXE DROPS FIRST THING TOMORROW AM," SZA wrote on Instagram. "Had to get my mixes right lol! All songs are delivered and Ingesting into the system as we speak. Pls be kind ... we been up for days."

While SZA wasn't ready to release the full "Lana" album at midnight, fans received a crumb of the album's visuals. Days before the release, SZA and Ben shared another project they worked on when he starred in her music video, "Drive." She also shared the video's ending, a teaser for her other song on the album, "CRYBABY." SZA posted the clip on Instagram to announce that it would run late.