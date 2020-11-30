'Bizarre Builds' Hosts Taimoor and Rehan Nana Are Proud of Their Pakistani Heritage

With Bizarre Builds, Taimoor and Rehan revisit the tried and tested formula, proving once again that creativity knows no bounds. But what inspires them? What's their cultural heritage ?

Home designer duo Taimoor and Rehan Nana need no introduction. The brothers shot to fame with an appearance on the mightily popular You Can't Turn That Into A House!, a reality TV show charting the transformation of the least conventional structures into luxury homes.

Taimoor and Rehan Nana's father hails from Pakistan.

As a previous article by The Kansas City Business Journal reveals, Taimoor and Rehan have strong ties to Pakistan. Not only does their dad hail from the country, but Taimoor has done business projects and charity work there as well. According to Ingram's, Taimoor has served as the founder and CEO of MTAR, a company facilitating relationships between global brands and manufacturing facilities based in the U.S., Pakistan, and Guatemala, for a good few years now.

Passionate about traveling, going on adventures, and learning more about different cultures, Taimoor claims to have visited over 50 countries during his career.

Taimoor is actively involved in the work of different charities, including Nokero, an organization providing solar lamps for underprivileged communities without electricity. According to Ingram's, he has done disaster-relief work in Pakistan, in addition to projects improving the educational and economic opportunities of women living in developing countries.

Born and raised in Kansas City, Mo., Taimoor studied finance and international relations at Tulane University before building a lucrative career as a businessman and TV personality.

Rehan studied business, Spanish, and economics at the University of Denver. A highly successful PR and marketing specialist, he has worked for companies like Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever before joining the Conservation Federation of Missouri in June 2014. In March 2018, he landed a new job as an outdoor sponsorship marketing specialist at Garmin. He was appointed to the role of the senior sponsorship and PR specialist in April 2020.

Taimoor and Rehan's sister, Sacha, is equally motivated to forge change. As the founder of Neva Activewear, she is working hard to create fair and better-paid opportunities for South Asian artisans. As Sacha told The Kansas City Business Journal, her company sells slick, stylish, and affordable garments produced by women living in Pakistan. Unlike most high street brands, she is determined to pay her employees a competitive salary.