Tal Bahari Is Still Supporting His Ex, Mike Shouhed's New 'Shahs of Sunset' Boo

Despite everything else going on in Mike’s life, he has said on Shahs of Sunset that he is ready to settle down with Paulina . Reza said himself on the show that "Mike won the Persian girlfriend lottery" and Mike already called Paulina his soulmate. That may be a stretch. Let’s see how he feels once the honeymoon phase is over.

"My life has completely changed from a year ago," Mike said on the show "I'm 40. I don't want to be single. I want to have a family. And I found the person that's going to give me all the things I want in life."

Hopefully he isn’t just seeing dollar signs.

