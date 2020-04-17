Sam and Destiney's 'Shahs of Sunset' Vegas Hookup Probably Wasn't a Good Idea

In a way, Destiney and Sam’s short-lived romance means there’s no real need to keep Sam around in Season 9 and beyond, especially since Sara herself is considered a "friend" of the cast instead of an official cast member. However, the drama Sam and Sara have generated in their short time with the rest of the cast bodes well for the kind of juicy and cringey scenes viewers thrive on.

Either way, whatever happened between Destiney and Sam in Vegas probably should have stayed there, even if they needed to see where things could go afterward. Which, apparently, was nowhere. But if Destiney is better for making the decision to nip it in the bud, then more power to her.

Watch Shahs of Sunset on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.