Grammy-Winning Musician Talay Riley Killed at 35 — What Happened? "This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream." By Anna Quintana Published June 15 2026, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Grammy-winning musician Talay Riley has tragically died at the age of 35. The singer-songwriter (real name: Mark Orabiyi) was best known for his work with artists such as Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Khalid.

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Tributes have already started flooding social media remembering the British celebrity. So, what happened?

Talay Riley was stabbed to death on June 5, 2026 — who did it?

According to the BBC, Talay was discovered with stab wounds in a garden in London on 5 June. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. There was a second victim in the stabbing, a man in his 20s, but he is being treated for multiple stab wounds, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

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Source: Instagram

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, with a 27-year-old man being released on bail pending further inquiries. "Our investigation continues at pace. I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident to speak to police," Det Ch Ins Joanna Yorke, from the Metropolitan Police, told the outlet. "We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation."

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Talay Riley's brother and other celebrities remembered the talented songwriter.

"My heart is shattered! This doesn’t feel real. It feels like a bad dream. Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive, and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation," Talay's brother, Scribz Riley, captioned a childhood photo. "He loved deeply, gave freely, and touched countless people through his talent, kindness, and spirit. The outpouring of love already shows how many lives he impacted. You inspired so many people and your legacy will continue to live on through your music, your family, your friends, and everyone blessed enough to have known you."

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Artists such as Stormzy and Khalid commented on the touching post, writing, "I'm sorry bro," and "I'm sending you so much love," respectively. Songwriter Kamille also paid tribute to Talay, adding, "Every time I saw him he would lift me up, encourage me, adlib with me, make me remember why we sing and why we create. I’m so grateful I even got to experience a friendship like that."

Singer Craig David shared, "His beautiful energy will continue to be felt & shown from the other side." In one of his last posts on Instagram, Talay was celebrating a Grammy nomination.