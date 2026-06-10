Bill Cody's Cause of Death — Grand Ole Opry Announcer Dies at 67 "A trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners." By Alisan Duran Published June 10 2026, 10:47 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Country music fans are mourning the loss of one of the most recognizable voices in Nashville radio. Bill Cody, who spent decades welcoming listeners on WSM-AM and serving as a familiar presence at the Grand Ole Opry, died on June 10, 2026.

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The news came just days after Cody's family publicly shared details about a serious health crisis that had prompted an outpouring of prayers and support from across the country music community.

Source: MEGA

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Bill Cody's cause of death was related to heart and kidney failure.

According to a statement shared by WSM Radio, Bill died after a lengthy battle with kidney and heart failure. He was 67 years old. Just days before his death, his daughter, Hannah Davis, revealed that the longtime broadcaster had spent several weeks in intensive care after experiencing both heart failure and kidney failure. Doctors reportedly determined that his best chance of survival was a double transplant involving his heart and kidneys.

Hannah explained that her father completed the evaluations necessary to qualify for a transplant list. However, his condition worsened, leading doctors to place him on ECMO, a form of life support that temporarily performs the work of the heart and lungs. At the time, the family asked supporters to continue praying as Cody faced a critical medical battle. News of his death prompted an immediate wave of tributes from listeners, artists, and colleagues who had followed his career for decades.

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Bill Cody spent more than 30 years as a trusted voice in country music.

Born Trent Clutts on Dec. 16, 1958, Bill began his radio career at just 12 years old. He later adopted the name Bill Cody in honor of Buffalo Bill Cody and worked at stations across Kentucky and Texas before landing his dream job at Nashville's iconic WSM Radio in 1994. Over the next three decades, he became one of country music's most respected broadcasters through his work on Coffee, Country & Cody and as a regular announcer for the Grand Ole Opry.

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WSM remembered Bill as "a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners." The station also praised his ability to make both artists and audiences feel at home. His career earned numerous honors, including induction into the Country Music DJ and Radio Hall of Fame in 2008. In 2024, he also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

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Country star Dierks Bentley was among those paying tribute following Bill's death. In a social media post, Dierks described him as a "pillar" of country music and said no one loved the genre, its history, and its people more than Bill.