Country Radio Icon Bill Cody Faces Life-Threatening Health Crisis as Family Requests Prayers "Friends. Prayer warriors. I believe in the power of prayer and my daddy needs prayers." By Alisan Duran Published June 5 2026, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Concern is growing for Bill Cody after his family shared a troubling health update. The longtime broadcaster and Despite Massive Success, These Country Music Stars Are Not in the Grand Ole Opry announcer has received an outpouring of support from listeners, fellow country music personalities, and fans who are keeping him in their thoughts during a difficult time.

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For decades, Bill has been one of the most familiar voices in country music radio. While supporters continue to rally around him, a recent message from his family revealed that he is facing a serious medical challenge that has prompted prayers from across the country music community.

Source: MEGA

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Bill Cody's heart and kidney failure has led to a critical medical battle

According to a statement shared by Bill's daughter, Hannah Davis, the Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee was admitted to the intensive care unit more than three weeks ago after experiencing both heart failure and kidney failure. Following weeks of tests, dialysis, medications, and other treatments, doctors determined that his best chance of survival would be a double transplant involving his heart and kidneys.

Hannah explained that Bill successfully completed the evaluations needed to qualify for a transplant list. She thanked supporters for their prayers and said the family was grateful after he passed an important step in the process.

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Despite that progress, Bill's condition reportedly took a turn for the worse. In an update shared through WSM Radio, Hannah said doctors informed the family that his heart strength and ability to pump blood had declined significantly, leading them to place him on ECMO, a form of life support that temporarily performs the work of the heart and lungs.

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Bill Cody's family is asking supporters for continued prayers

In her statement, Hannah asked supporters to pray that Bill avoids potential complications associated with ECMO, including stroke, blood clots, and infection. She also requested prayers that the treatment helps his body recover enough strength to continue moving through the transplant process.

The family is also hoping that a transplant team will determine Bill is a suitable candidate and place him on the transplant waiting list. Hannah described the situation as a need for a miracle and thanked supporters for standing beside the family throughout the emotional journey.

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“Friends. Prayer warriors. I believe in the power of prayer and my daddy needs prayers,” Hannah wrote. She added that her family remains hopeful as Bill continues fighting for his life while receiving critical care and awaiting further decisions regarding a potential transplant.

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Bill Cody built a nearly 50-year career in country radio

Bill is widely recognized as one of country music's most respected broadcasters. He began his radio career in Kentucky in 1971 before working at stations across the country and eventually joining WSM-AM in Nashville in 1994.