Karmelo Anthony's Conviction Has Been Controversial All Over the Country — Here's Why Karmelo Anthony's jury was all white. By Joseph Allen Published June 10 2026, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After a weeks-long trial that garnered national media attention, 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony has been convicted of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in 2025. He was then sentenced to 35 years in prison. Following the news of the verdict and sentence, many wanted to know why the trial garnered so much attention.

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The answer to that question, perhaps unsurprisingly, is a little bit complicated. Here's what we know about the case, and why so many people seemed to be drawn to it as it wound toward a conclusion.

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Why is the Karmelo Anthony case controversial?

The controversy in this case is mainly connected to the race of the victim and defendant. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, and the jury that convicted Anthony of murder was entirely white as well. Anthony's defense attorneys claimed that he had acted in self-defense, whereas prosecutors claimed that Anthony had provoked Metcalf into shoving him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the chest.

While both Anthony and Metcalf were from Frisco, they apparently didn't know each other prior to that encounter. Prosecutors ultimately won the day, arguing that Anthony had provoked Metcalf to shove him, and then responded by dramatically escalating the circumstances. They also pointed to the fact that Anthony had confessed to the crime shortly after he was arrested.

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Why was Karmelo Anthony's jury all white?

While it's impossible to say for sure whether this was a decisive factor, part of the reason Anthony's trial has garnered so much public attention is that he was convicted by a jury without any Black representation (there were three Latino jurors and nine white jurors) in a case that had some racial overtones. Juries are selected through a process of interviews with both the defense and prosecution, and both the defense and prosecution can dismiss potential jurors for any reason.

Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 10, 2026 Source: X/@iamcardib

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In this case, several prospective Black jurors were brought to the stand but were ultimately dismissed by the prosecution, a fact that many feel may have swung the outcome of the case. Of course, it's certainly possible that a jury with Black people on it could have also found Anthony guilty of murder, or of manslaughter, another charge that was on the table if jurors did not want to find Anthony not guilty.

The question of jury representation is one that has been litigated time and time again in trials of all kinds, and it's not one that will go away anytime soon. Anthony, a Black kid in the South, was tried by a jury that didn't look like him, a fact that bothers many Black Americans.