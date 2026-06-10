Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony's Family Started a Fundraiser for Him During His Murder Trial Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 10 2026, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In June 2026, Texas teen Karmelo Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the crime he was accused of, was found guilty of murder in the stabbing of a 17-year-old track competitor in 2025. His sentencing came not long after the guilty verdict, and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison. During the case and trial, a fundraiser was set up for Anthony and his family, so what happened to Karmelo Anthony's GoFundMe?

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Since he was found guilty of the crime and sentenced, some of Anthony's supporters and even those who are curious about the case want to know if the money is still given to the family or if something else happened to it. Anthony was found guilty of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who was, at the time, from a competing school during the track meet.

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What happened to Karmelo Anthony's GoFundMe?

Anthony's GoFundMe, which is actually a fundraiser on a similar website, GiveSendGo, was still up at the time of Anthony's conviction. It had, by that time, raised more than $630,000. The money raised was for Anthony's legal defense but also, per its description, to lend financial support to the family for their "safe relocation" due to "threats to their safety and well-being."

When Anthony was indicted in 2025, the family posted, "Your support has reminded us that we are not alone. Your love has helped us stand in the face of heartbreak, threats, and misinformation. Now, as the legal process moves forward toward trial, we enter an even more intense phase — one that will demand everything from us emotionally, financially, and spiritually."

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Although GoFundMe has rules against using its platform to find murder trial defense expenses, the same doesn't appear to be true for GiveSendGo. In fact, accused murderer Luigi Mangione has raised more than $1.5 million on the website for his own legal defense.

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According to CNN, prosecutors in the case alleged that Anthony sat underneath Metcalf's school's tent. When he would not leave after being asked to do so, per the prosecutors, Anthony took out a knife and stabbed Metcalf. Anthony's defense attorney, Mike Howard, argued that Metcalf pushed Anthony when he went under the tent to get shelter from the rain, and that Anthony did use the knife, though it was in self-defense and out of fear for his own safety.

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.



Anthony was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet.



He will be eligible for parole after half time served. pic.twitter.com/ULkshPPvd5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2026

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After less than three hours, per CBS News, the jury came back with the guilty verdict for Anthony. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison. According to the BBC, although Anthony was 17 and a minor when the stabbing took place, Texas law states that he could be tried as an adult. He will be eligible for parole in 2043.

Austin Metcalf's family started a GoFundMe for him too.