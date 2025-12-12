Who Are 'Basketball Wives' Star Tami Roman's Children? Meet Jazz and Lyric "I got to make sure that person is going to be around before they start sharing special moments with the family." By Niko Mann Published Dec. 12 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega / Instagram / @donmightyshots; @lyricchanel

Fans of Basketball Wives star Tami Roman want to know more about her children following an argument about who could attend her daughter's college graduation. Tami first became a public figure in the 1990s when she starred on the reality TV show The Real World.

Tami has since starred in several scripted and non-scripted shows, including The Ms. Pat Show, Girl in the Closet, Caught in the Act, and Truth Be Told. The reality TV star has two daughters with her ex-husband, former NBA star Kenny Anderson.

Tami Roman's children are Jazz and Lyric Anderson.

Tami and her ex-husband, Kenny Anderson, share two children: daughters Jazz and Lyric. Jazz was born in 1996, and Lyric was born in 1994. Lyric just graduated from the Howard University School of Law, and Jazz also recently graduated from the University of Phoenix. She is also a rapper, actor, and co-host of Fox Soul's The Mix. Lyric shared a picture of herself at her graduation with her mom on Instagram with a caption noting that it was also Mother's Day weekend.

"Happy Mother’s Day, Mom," she wrote. "Mother’s Day and my law school graduation in one weekend…whew…that’s A LOT going on. Anyway, I’m so thankful for you & your constant love, support, guidance, and strength. You have taught me by example how to persevere! God knew I needed a strong woman like you as a mother, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you, I’m thankful for you, and I hope today is filled with so much love, light, and happiness."

Jazz also thanked her mom in a post she shared on Instagram following her graduation. "Thank you to my tribe, support system, and heart for inspiring me to make it to this day. I did this for them…Mama and grandma got two college graduates in the family now!!! Making them proud is all I aspire to do.For anybody unsure of what their future holds, it’s never too late to accomplish whatever you desire. Go do it!"

Tami didn't want Jazz's girlfriend invited to her college graduation.

Tami and Jazz got into a heated exchange on Kandi and Riley Burruss’s podcast, Burruss Banter, last October, over whether Jazz's girlfriend should be invited to her graduation. Tami caught heat from the LGBTQ+ community, but she claimed that she didn't want the girlfriend invited because she hadn't been around long enough.

“I got to make sure that person is going to be around before they start sharing special moments with the family," she said. "And then now, six months later, y’all ain’t together and something done happen that ain’t right. I don’t want that. I don’t need to be a part of that.”

Tami later cleared up her comments on the Tamron Hall Show on Dec. 11, and said she has been acclimated in the LGBTQ+ community since "before there was a Q." Tami added that she didn't want someone in the family pictures of a special moment when that person may not be around years later.