Tami Roman's Weight Loss Has Been Prompting Concerns About Her Health
The cast of reality show Basketball Wives is unique because they all have current or previous experience dating NBA players. In order to be part of the Basketball Wives cast, you have to be the wife, girlfriend, ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, or baby-mother of a professional basketball star.
Tami Roman, ex-wife of former NBA player Kenny Anderson, is a woman reality TV lovers have come to know from her time starring on the show. She left after Season 8, but fans still want to know more about her. What is going on with her in terms of her health?
What’s wrong with Tami Roman from 'Basketball Wives'?
Tami has been dealing with a handful of issues including body dysmorphic disorder. She opened up about her health on an episode of The Real via Essence. She said, “It’s something that I talk about often, so this is like the first time because I feel comfortable talking to you ladies about it. I suffer from body dysmorphic disorder. I’ve been dealing with this since I was 13 years old.”
She further explained that body dysmorphic disorder comes into play for people who have self-esteem issues. It also affects people on a hereditary and genetic basis.
Body dysmorphic disorder isn’t the only problem Tami has been struggling with — she also talked about a health diagnosis she received in 2021. She said, “Today at 50 years old, I’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, and my weight fluctuates with that. Couple that with a [body dysmorphic] disorder, and it’s a hard thing to manage."
She went on to say, "People don’t understand what it is to be a person with this disorder, particularly dealing with the weight issues.” Since then, Tami has dropped a significant amount of weight, causing her fans and co-stars to ask questions about her health.
Here’s an update on Tami Roman's health.
The comment sections on Tami's Instagram posts are filled with people leaving comments about her weight loss and potential health issues. According to Celeb Live Update, Tami responded to the concern by blaming her changing appearance on her diabetes diagnosis.
Although plenty of people have negative things to say about Tami and her current appearance, she seems to be focused on the positives in life above everything else. In a picture she posted on June 30, she added a caption saying, “Stop waiting for things to happen to be happy … Be happy about life now. A new outlook wins!"
In another post from June 15, she posted a caption saying, “Whatever you’re going through that nobody knows about, remember you’re still here! Maybe strengthened to walk in your purpose." According to Tami's bio on Instagram, she's still an actress, executive producer, director, and author.
On her official website, she refers to herself as a comedian, footwear designer, TV host, and television personality. Despite any health problems she may be facing today, she is still doing her best to maintain a busy and active lifestyle.