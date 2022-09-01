'Waka & Tammy': Tammy Rivera Says Daughter Charlie Wants Her to Get Out More (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Most people would agree that the ultimate goal of parenthood is to have a fun-loving relationship with your children. While it’s always important to be a parent first, allowing your children to be humble and honest with you at all times makes for the perfect situation. And fans of WETV’s Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka would agree that Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie’s relationship is ideal.
While Season 3 is officially upon us, Charlie has been very vocal about her feeling in regards to Tammy and Waka’s ongoing divorce. Since the couple has a history of breakups to makeups, she’s not really fazed by the divorce. However, she is concerned that mama Tammy is not enjoying her life.
And in an exclusive clip of Waka & Tammy obtained by Distractify, Tammy takes heed to Charlie’s advice.
On 'Waka & Tammy,' Tammy decides to enjoy a night out on the town, per Charlie’s request.
When you’re a boss babe focused on running your empire and being a mom, the idea of getting out of the house can seem like a foreign concept, especially if you enjoy your space. However, it’s always important to let your hair down and enjoy frequent nights out on the town.
And in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Tammy explained that she enjoys spending time in her humble abode, but stepping away to have fun with friends is needed from time to time. Not to mention, it’s also important to step out of mom mode for a bit.
“Even though I’m always in the house and I’m usually relaxing and having a good time, it’s a breath of fresh air sometimes to go outside and remind yourself that you are that b---h still,” Tammy says in her confessional. “And the world doesn’t revolve around Charlie. That’s the thing I’m trying to get her to understand.”
Tammy's sister Becky, along with the star’s close friends, made it a point to head to the club for the evening. And while Tammy initially had issues with their mode of transportation — a party bus that resembled a hospital transport vehicle — the crew went on to enjoy their night.
The entrepreneur went on to explain that going out gives you a recharge needed to help you navigate your normal life, and we couldn’t agree more. Also, Tammy shared that part of the reason she’s making nights out with friends a priority is due to Charlie.
“It’s not more so about being single or being outside, it’s just more so about letting my hair down," Tammy says. "And I guess it’s really needed if your 16-year-old tells you, ‘Hey, you need to leave the house.’”
Charlie is adjusting very well to Tammy and Waka’s divorce.
Divorce is something that affects children very differently. While some kids have endless questions and will even protest their parents' separating, Charlie seems pretty much cool with Tammy and Waka’s split.
During Season 3, Episode 1, Tammy asked Charlie her feelings about her and Waka going their separate ways — and her answer left Tammy shocked.
“So let me ask you a question. How do you feel about me and Waka not being together?” Tammy asks Charlie.
“I mean, it’s normal,” Charlie says.
As Tammy questioned Charlie about her response, the teen broke it down with some subtle shade.
“Y’all do this every day, every 10 seconds of the hour. You can even ask Instagram,” Charlie says. “They’re going to be like, ‘Bro, they separated three times their whole life.'”
As Tammy explained that this time may be the final time, Charlie shared that she’s cool with it. And after Tammy asked if Charlie doesn’t care about her parents, Charlie explained that she doesn’t care because their issues are separate from her and she’s working on herself. Tammy called Charlie out for being a bit mean, but the teen explained that as long as they’re happy, be it together or apart, she’s fine with it.
Hopefully, all parties continue to be content with their new normal.
Catch new episodes of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on WeTV.