'Waka & Tammy': Tammy Rivera Says Daughter Charlie Wants Her to Get Out More (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

While Season 3 is officially upon us, Charlie has been very vocal about her feeling in regards to Tammy and Waka’s ongoing divorce. Since the couple has a history of breakups to makeups, she’s not really fazed by the divorce. However, she is concerned that mama Tammy is not enjoying her life.

And in an exclusive clip of Waka & Tammy obtained by Distractify, Tammy takes heed to Charlie’s advice.