Meet the 'Tampa Baes' Cast From the "Lesbian It-Crowd" in Florida

Amazon Prime is heading into the reality TV game with Tampa Baes . The docuseries, which is set in Tampa Bay, Fla., follows a group of 12 friends who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Since the series was announced, people have been curious about the Tampa Baes cast, which is made up of people who are totally new to reality TV.

Executive producers Melissa Bidwell and Paul O'Malley spoke with the Tampa Bay Times about the series. They explained that all of the women in the cast were already friends prior to filming. In fact, it was important for them to work with a group of people with already established relationships and take things from there, which should result in a pretty authentic reality show.

Read on to meet the Tampa Baes cast!