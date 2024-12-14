Tan France Has a Net Worth in the Millions, but Just How Rich Is the 'Queer Eye' Fashion Guru? Tan France isn’t just a fashion expert — he’s also the owner of not one but two fashion brands! By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 14 2024, 9:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

To say Tan France has a knack for fashion would be a massive understatement! The Pakistani-British-American TV personality doesn’t just understand style — he defines it. His expertise as a fashion guru shines in his role as a host on Netflix's Queer Eye. Whether you're looking to refresh your wardrobe or simply pick up some general style tips, don't worry, Tan’s got you covered. His impeccable sense of fashion has made him a staple in the entertainment industry.

But it doesn’t stop there — he also founded Kingdom & State, a fashion company he launched in 2011. And when we say his home reflects his eye for design, we mean it! Tan’s home is nothing short of breathtaking. It's like straight out of the pages of a Williams Sonoma catalog. With talents like his, plus a home that could grace the pages of any luxury home decor magazine, it’s no wonder fans are curious about where his net worth lands on the spectrum. So, just how rich is Tan France?

What is Tan France's net worth?

Tan France’s net worth is an impressive $8 million, per to Celebrity Net Worth, but if you think it’s all thanks to his role on Netflix’s Queer Eye, think again. While the show — which premiered in February 2018 and dropped its ninth season on Dec. 11, 2024 — has certainly contributed to his fortune, Tan’s business ventures go far beyond the Fab Five.

In 2011, Tan founded Kingdom & State, a clothing line that blends affordability with luxury and inclusivity. With over 134,000 Instagram followers — one of whom happens to be Hilary Duff — it’s safe to say the brand has carved out a solid niche. The line’s presence in Anthropologie is further proof of its success.

Tanveer Wasim "Tan" France (né Safdar) Fashion designer, entrepreneur, and TV personality Net worth: $8 million You probably associate Tan France with Netflix's hit show Queer Eye, but his talents go far beyond that! Not only does he own two fashion companies, but he’s also hosted Dressing Funny since 2019 and, in 2020, co-hosted Netflix’s Next in Fashion. Oh, and let’s not forget, Tan is also a published author, having released his memoir, Naturally Tan: A Memoir, in 2019. Birthdate: April 20, 1983 Birthplace: Doncaster, England Education: Studied fashion at Doncaster College Spouse: Rob France (m. 2007) Kids: 2

But wait, there’s more! Tan is also the founder of Thmbl, a brand-building company described on its website as specializing in designing, producing, and selling high-quality merchandise for iconic individuals.

Tan France is living the dream with two stunning homes in two different states.

Tan’s fashion portfolio is exquisite, but his real estate game is just as impressive. In 2017, he and his husband, Rob, purchased a stunning home in Salt Lake City, Utah, for a reported $800,000.

