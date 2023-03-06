Known for his perfectly coiffed silver hair and impeccable style (not to mention his affinity for the French tuck), British stylist and designer Tan France adds charisma and personality to the Queer Eye reboot. With such a charming disposition, it's no wonder the Next in Fashion cohost has a man in his life. So, who is Tan France's husband? Read on for a peek inside the fashion guru's love life.

Source: Instagram/@tanfrance

Tan France met his now-husband, Rob France, in the early-2000s.

Per a 2018 interview with the New York Post, Tan met his "Wyoming-born Mormon" soulmate in the early-2000s via a dating site. According to Tan, who's Muslim, their shared connection to religion helped unite them. “It made it easier to date somebody who had similarities to me. I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t smoke,” he shared. “We practice some of our religions’ practices. We don’t practice them all. We practice what works for us.”

Back in 2015, Rob was working as a pediatric nurse, illustrating on the side. Today, according to Brides, he's a full-time artist. "I'm a freelance illustrator (self-taught, so it's all kind of experimental). I specialize in figure illustrations and the occasional abstract portrait. I love illustration so much. I pour my heart and soul into each piece, infusing emotion into each piece ... which is the main reason I don't produce prints or replicas. Each piece is sold as a unique, exclusive original," his website reads.

Aside from art, Tan's own Prince Charming relayed to City Weekly that he's "passionate about women’s fashion, oddly, and horror/sci-fi films."

As detailed by Us Weekly, the two got hitched in 2007. Interestingly, they skipped the drama of an engagement period. "It was just a case of, ‘You know we’re going to get married one day, right?’ We had just agreed that it was going to happen," Tan said during a 2018 Queer Eye episode.

The Salt Lake City-based couple welcomed a son in 2021.

After over a decade of love, Tan and Rob decided to grow their family in 2021, bringing a son, Ismail, into the world via surrogate in July of that year. “Anyone who’s ever seen an interview of me talking about my husband, I think, finds me sickening and wants me to just rot in hell because I always gush about how much I’m obsessed with my husband — but he really is my favorite person,” Tan told Us Weekly.

“He makes me laugh every day. I thought he couldn’t get better — and then I watched him with our son and he is the most beautiful parent.” After gushing over the joys of watching his "patient" husband feed their son, Tan got real about how parenthood changes romance. “Don’t get me wrong. It’s hard because you are spending so much time focusing your energy on your child, but we make time for each other every evening once we put our son to bed. It is dad time and it’s gorgeous," he explained.

