Get to Know 'Next in Fashion' Contestant and Designer Nigel Xavier

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Next in Fashion. Hosted by designer and stylist Tan France (Queer Eye) and supermodel Gigi Hadid (who replaced designer and model Alexa Chung), the second installment of Netflix's competition series Next in Fashion sees up-and-coming fashion designers compete head-to-head for a cash prize of $200,000 and a coveted Rent the Runway line launch.

"You'll create the next iconic trends in fashion, all under the watchful eyes of fashion royalty," Tan and Gigi relay. Said royalty includes the likes of Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing and the Donatella Versace. After whittling down 12 fierce contestants, the Season 2 finale sees Nigel Xavier face off against fellow designers Bao Tranchi and Deontré Hancock. In the end, the Atlanta-based designer takes home the win.

"The world is seeing my vision, and this is really going to change my life," Nigel says following his triumph. "I don't know where it's gonna go, but I know that I have what it take to be next in fashion. I am next in fashion." Read on for details on the Next in Fashion Season 2 champion, who Netflix's Tudum dubbed "the wizard of denim."

Meet 'Next in Fashion' Season 2 winner Nigel Xavier.

Known for his "patchwork and textile manipulation," Nigel Xavier's recognizable style mimics ’90s and early-2000s fashion. Over the years, he's collected esteemed clients from across the music sphere, including "It's a Vibe" rapper 2 Chainz. He also looks to the music industry for fashion inspo, viewing artists like A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott as his muses, per MEAWW.

As reported byTudum, Nigel — a former high school football player — pulls inspiration from “fabrics, materials, culture, and nostalgia." Additionally, he finds that “adapting and observing all of the different cultures" makes him a "versatile and open-minded" artist. Of his many blue-hued creations (we're living for his denim Ugg boots), Nigel prides himself on his oversized patchwork denim pants, which, according to Netflix, "can fit five to six people in them." The exaggerated piece "symbolizes togetherness."

Nigel Xavier got candid about how Atlanta influences his designs.

In a feature from luxury fashion retailer Farfetch, Nigel opened up about his love for the Peach State's capital city. "I moved to Atlanta in 2010, and I spent most of my time in Summerhill. This city has opened so many doors that I would have never experienced if I didn't live here," he told the platform. "Also, I've been able to call it home after moving around all my life."

He went on to plug his friend's family's Mexican restaurant, Mi Barrio, deeming it one of his favorite local spots. He claimed the eatery "will take you to Mexico as soon as you see it."

During the 'Next in Fashion' finale, Nigel Xavier gifts viewers with a profound message of belonging.