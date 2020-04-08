Taylor Says Her Husband Brandon Has "A Lot of Issues" on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)

Those who have been watching Married at First Sight since it began in 2014 have seen their fair share of drama, but nothing has compared to the couples on Season 10. At the beginning of the tenth season, there seemed to be a lot of promise between the couples — there were five pairs instead of the usual three to four from seasons past, so the odds of people choosing to stay together was greater.

But, almost immediately after swapping "I do's" with a perfect stranger, many of the cast members began to get in the way of their own happiness. First, Michael Watson and Meka Jones refused to stay in the same room on their honeymoon. Then, Zach Justice chose not to move in with Mindy Shiben (and he ultimately decided to split with her before the finale's Decision Day). Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman struggled with their beliefs on falling in love.

Brandon Reid couldn't open up to Taylor Dunklin because of the cameras and his utter disdain for the production team on the show. The only steady couple of Season 10 has been Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, and even those two have had their disagreements.

Ahead of the end of Season 10, Brandon publicly filed for divorce from Taylor, which was an unprecedented move on the show. After seeing how tenuous his relationship with the show's production has been, it's evident now more than ever before why Brandon did his divorce this way.

On the April 8 episode of the show, viewers will get to see more of Taylor's struggle to decide whether or not to go on with her marriage. In a clip exclusively obtained by Distractify, Taylor seeks advice from her friends, who all point out how completely immature they think Brandon is. Read on to find out what Taylor said about Brandon and a potential divorce in the clip, and to learn what her friends really think about her husband.

Taylor said Brandon is demanding an apology from the 'MAFS' producers. While many past participants on Married at First Sight have gotten together with their friends and family toward the end of the season in order to get some clarity on whether or not they should stay married on Decision Day, it's safe to say that a conversation like Taylor's has never occurred before. On Season 10, the rules of the show have truly been broken. For one thing, though there are often (fairly accurate) spoilers about who stays together on the season and who splits, the couples themselves have never revealed their relationship status ahead of the finale. But, Brandon broke this rule when he requested an annulment from Taylor back in February of 2020. Brandon further broke a reality show rule when he requested on the April 1 episode to take his microphone off and stop filming. When members of production for the show told him that wasn't an option, Brandon chewed them out. He then said that he was done with the show. In the exclusive clip, Taylor sits down with four of her friends to discuss Brandon's recent behavior, and to help decide if she should stay with him on Decision Day. What her friends have to say is surprising, to say the least. Source: Lifetime "He said that if the executive producers didn't give him an apology, he was not coming back to film," Taylor tells her friends, much to their shock. While Brandon has had struggles with the producers since the show started, this refusal to film is uncharted territory on the show, especially since Taylor has no issues with filming. "He's such a child," one of Taylor's friends says. "He's a six-year-old in a thirty-something-year-old body and [he] doesn't do s--t," Taylor's male friend remarks. While Taylor can't help but nod along at what her friends are saying, she's also torn with what to do. After all, she committed to marrying Brandon without ever having met him, and she can't help but wonder if things might be different when the pressures of being on camera are eliminated after the filming wraps.