Taylor Russell Stars in 'Bones and All' –– Who Are Her Parents?

The actress opened up with The Grio about her ethnicity saying, “I grew up in Vancouver which is beautiful but very Caucasian. When I moved to Toronto there were a lot more Black and mixed people. I have always had people who wanted to touch my hair and Black girls not accepting me because I’m too light-skinned to fit in with them and white girls who rejected me because I was different than them too…”

Now, she’s snagging major movie roles, which means she’s moving in the right direction.