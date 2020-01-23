Taylor Swift Has a Brother Alright, and His Name is Austin Kingsley Swift

If, like many others in the world today you saw the first trailer for Taylor Swift's upcoming documentary film Miss Americana , you've probably been thinking a lot about the singer since. What kind of bombs will she drop on fans during the film? What kind of intimate details will we learn about Taylor that we didn't know before? While you're probably busy searching, here's one thing you probably didn't know about Taylor: she has a brother! Yep, you read that right, Swifties.

It's something of a little-known fact, perhaps, but not only does Taylor have a good relationship with her brother, they get along fantastically! The pair grew up together and were nearly inseparable, and Taylor's been there by his side throughout every step of their lives together. Now that you're probably trying to process that information, here's another new nugget of info: his name is Austin Kingsley Swift. No need to search around, though. We've got everything you need to know right here.