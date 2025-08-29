Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Not Living Together Despite Engagement — Yet The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 29 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are wondering if "Love Story" singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are living together after learning the two are about to get hitched. The duo announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 2025, with posts on Instagram, and the post has been liked more than 34 million times.

Taylor and Travis began dating in 2023 after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended one of the pop star's concerts. The NFL player tried to meet Taylor at the concert but ended up being "disappointed," according to People. However, the two later linked up, but are they living together?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially living together?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not officially living together, according to TMZ. Travis plays football for the Kansas City Chiefs and resides in Missouri. As for the pop diva, she has multiple homes in several states. The "Cruel Summer" songstress has homes in Beverly Hills, Calif., New York, NY, Nashville, Tenn., and Westerly, R.I.

The duo reportedly spends time together under one of the multiple homes between them, depending on where they are, due to their busy careers and travel schedules. A source told the outlet that finding one home together isn't yet a priority. After all, they are planning a wedding during football season.

Travis has a podcast with his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, called New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, and Travis shared that he'd tried to talk to Taylor after her concert in Kansas City, to no avail. "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he recalled. "So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

"She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal," he added. Despite the NFL stars' initial disappointment, he and Taylor clearly connected, and in September of 2023, she went to one of his football games and was seen seated next to Travis' mom, Donna. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes,'" a source told People. "She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

While the couple hasn't bought a home together yet, they are reportedly looking at a home near Travis's hometown in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. According to Page Six, the pair had lunch at JoJo’s, a French Bistro in Chagrin Falls, and they looked at an $18 million mansion in Hunting Valley. The mansion was built in 2018 and has a music studio and plenty of land.