Home > News > Human Interest Pastor TD Jakes Is Being Implicated in Shady Behavior — Who Are His Children? Who are Pastor TD Jakes' children? The Evangelica preacher has been implicated in some controversy with prominent stars and celebrities. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 22 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: People are curious as to whether or not Pastor TD Jakes has children.

The Evangelical preacher has been named amidst claims of illicit behavior.

Evidence seems to point to his alleged infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

On Dec. 21, 2023, a video emerged containing information that implicated several different entertainers of illicit behavior. TikToker @mackmaxwell4 shared an audio recording claiming that singer Cassie Ventura provided evidence to the FBI concerning rapper Diddy amidst an ongoing lawsuit against him. Cassie had previously accused Diddy of violence during their relationship and is prepared to take him to court.

This new evidence supposedly places Diddy at several unsavory parties. Shockingly enough, Diddy wasn't the only prominent celebrity named in this video. Among them, Pastor TD Jakes has also been implicated. With drama around his reputation continuing to surface, many are curious as to who his children are. Here's what we know about his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Who are Pastor TD Jakes' children?

In case you aren't aware, TD Jakes is a popular Christian preacher who offers Evangelical sermons at American megachurches. He has previously been named one of America's "Top 10 Religious Leaders" and has even won Grammy Awards for "Best Gospel or Chorus Album."

Article continues below advertisement

As for his family, he has long touted himself as a loving husband and father. According to Buzz Nigeria, TD met his wife Serita in the 1980s after she was moved by one of her sermons. In May of 2023, the two of them celebrated over 41 years of marriage. When it comes to his kids, TD and Serita have raised a family of five children.

Article continues below advertisement

His oldest son Jermaine is a filmmaker and has reportedly directed several religious films. His second song Jamar writes and produces music, many of which have been played at the pastor's events. His daughters Sara and Cora have taken after their parents as religious leaders and youngest son Thomas Dexter Jakes Jr is a successful businessman.

While the Jakes family has garnered an enormous reputation among the American Christian community, Pastor TD may face some rough waters ahead. His name has come up several times in evidence pertaining to the ongoing lawsuit against Diddy, with whom TD is reportedly best friends. Burner phone emails suggest that TD Jakes had attended many of Diddy's shady parties and participated in infidelity of his own.