TikTok Star Tea Tyme Is Arrested Following Fatal Crash During Live Stream The TikTok star accidentally killed a man who was walking across the street as she drove during a livestream. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 30 2025, 3:58 p.m. ET

A content creator on TikTok known as Tea Tyme was arrested after she hit and killed 59-year-old Darren Lucas while she was driving during a live stream on Nov. 3, 2025.

The stream was deleted from Tea Tyme's page, but other TikTok stars shared the content, and Tea Tyme is seen in her car driving as she talked to viewers. A bump is heard, and the content creator said, "I hit somebody," before the feed ended. Tea Tyme's real name is Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, and a 7-year-old child who was also in the vehicle was later identified as Tynesha's grandson.

When was Tea Tyme arrested?

Tea Tyme was arrested on Christmas Eve following the deadly accident in Zion, Ill., in November, per TMZ. The content creator was live-streaming to 14 viewers when she ran a red light and hit Darren as he was walking home from his shift at a local grocery store. She was arrested and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communication device resulting in death, which are both felonies. Toxicology testing revealed that there was no alcohol in her system at the time of the accident.

The outlet also reports that Tea Tyme was released pending her trial, but she will have restrictions. The TikTok star will have to abide by a curfew, and she is also not allowed to drive or use social media outside of her residence. The Lake County State's Attorney's office claims that Tea Tyme poses a threat to public safety.

Tea Tyme reportedly stayed at the scene to speak to investigators following the crash, and she said that she thought the light was green, and she noticed Darren crossing in front of her too late. Surveillance video later indicated that she had a red light when she hit Darren as he crossed the street. The police later learned of the video of the TikToker streaming before the accident.

Tea Tyme was recording when she hit Darren and exclaimed, “F--k, f--k, f--k. … I just hit somebody," per The Guardian. The Zion Police Department and Zion Fire Department reportedly arrived on the scene at approximately 5:46 p.m. and rushed Darren to the Vista Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead, per People. Darren's son-in-law, Chris King, told the outlet that he is glad about the TikToker's arrest. “The family and myself are glad to see the wheels of justice moving,” he said.

Prosecutors also stated that Tea Tyme had previously been arrested for a DUI, and they claim that she also has driven with a suspended driver's, so she shouldn't be trusted to abide by her court order. They also state she "posed an incredible risk to every driver and pedestrian" and was "selfish" to live stream while driving. They also noted that Darren's death was "preventable."