Adult Content Creator Bonnie Blue Was Arrested in Bali on Charges Related to Morality Laws Bonnie Blue visited college students across the U.K. and beyond as part of her 'Bang Bus' tour. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 9 2025, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Bonnie Blue

Popular adult content creator Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, faces serious charges of producing pornographic content in Bali. According to The Independent, the creator, who was banned from OnlyFans in June 2025, was arrested in Bali after she was accused of making pornographic content on her highly publicized Bang Bus tour across the U.K. and other countries.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the Bang Bus tour was in the U.K., Bali was eventually part of it, per The Independent, and a rental studio was raided, where authorities allegedly found cameras and costumes used for her content. The idea of the tour was to find college students and sleep with as many as possible. However, things came to a serious halt amid Bonnie's arrest in Bali.

Article continues below advertisement

Bonnie Blue's arrest in Bali could lead to prison time.

Prior to Bonnie's arrest, she shared multiple social media videos of her days spent in Bali, from going out and taking "body shots" to buying a Bang Bus truck specifically for her travels in Bali. In one video Bonnie posted, she even calls out young men in Bali to be part of her tour, though she doesn't outright say what she means, likely to keep in line with the laws.

"Hey boys, those who are going to schoolies, and those that are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you," she says in the video. "I'm in Bali so you know exactly what that means." Later, authorities detained her for allegedly breaking morality laws involving making pornographic content.

Article continues below advertisement

Badung Police Chief Arif Batubara told reporters, per Daily Star, that Bonnie and those in her employ who were also arrested during the apparent raid were turned over to immigration authorities. "We have handed them over to the immigration for further investigation on alleged breaking immigration law," he said. "Police investigations are still ongoing. We jointly investigate with the immigration."

Article continues below advertisement

According to The U.S. Sun, Bonnie faces up to 15 years in prison if she is found guilty of producing pornographic content in Indonesia. However, per Indonesian immigration expert Philo Dellano, who spoke with the outlet, Bonnie is most likely to be deported back to her home country rather than prosecuted in Indonesia.

Article continues below advertisement

There are strict Indonesian laws about pornography that Bonnie Blue may have broken.

Although Bonnie has made adult content across multiple countries and shared that content on various social media platforms, including Fansly, where she has not been banned, Indonesia has laws against making material of that nature. The 2008 Pornography Act in Indonesia prohibits videos, photos, and even animations that depict activities outside of the "norms of decency."