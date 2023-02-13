Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images This Teacher Received $116 After Parents Were Late For After-School Pickup By Haylee Thorson Feb. 13 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

It’s no secret teaching is a noble profession. From shelling out their own money for school supplies to facing unpaid overtime during after-school hours, teachers rarely reap the rewards of going above and beyond for their students.

However, one private school teacher recently received $116 in cash after her student’s parents arrived late for after-school pickup. What happened exactly?

A private school director paid a teacher over one hundred dollars after a child’s parents were late for after-school pickup.

@mrs._evans This is a first and it feels weird. During my 10+ years in public education, I regularly waited 20-30 mins after school with students waiting for parent pick up. #publiceducation This late pick up policy is in my new school's admission agreement. #privateschool This also is not the first or second or third time they've been 20+ mins late without notice or communication but this was the first time they were charged the late pick up fee. ♬ original sound - Kristin Evans

Kristin Evans, a private school teacher going by @mrs._evans on TikTok, revealed that the director of her school paid her $116 in cash after a child’s parents were late for after-school pickup. The reason? Parents picked up one of her half-day students almost an hour late.

According to her school’s admission agreement, parents must pay $2 every minute they are late picking up their child from school. “We get paid $2 a minute for every minute that they’re late,” Kristin said. “So this parent was charged $2 a minute for being late, and it goes directly to my pocket.”

However, the teacher noted that this wasn’t the first time this parent was late picking up their child from school. In her caption, Kristin elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the $116 charge. “This also is not the first or second or third time they've been 20+ mins late without notice or communication,” she said. “But this was the first time they were charged the late pick up fee.”

The teacher noted that this was the first time she’s received compensation for late pickup in over a decade.

Having worked in the public school system for more than ten years, Kristin never saw a cent for her extra time. In her caption, she admitted that she’d regularly wait 20-30 minutes after school for parents to pick up their children. “This is a first and it feels weird,” she said after being paid $116 in cash at her new private school.

The teacher’s school admission agreement sparked controversy in the comment section.

The opinions surrounding Kristin’s $116 payout were mixed. While most comments believed the $2/minute charge was reasonable, several users pointed out the unpredictable nature of after-school pickups. “I'm torn on this,” one person commented. “$2 per minute seems excessive and things out [of] our control happen.” With this being one of the top-liked comments on Kristin’s post, it seems many others were in agreement.

However, most users fully support the school’s policy. “Everyone saying it’s wrong to charge are [the] exact people who would be showing up late,” another person commented. “I used to be a teacher & had the same parents late every day.” Others with teaching experience agreed. “Yep as a Daycare Provider totally understand this,” someone else added.