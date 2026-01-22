Why Is Ted Cruz Leaving Texas? Is “Fled Cruz” About to Resurface in 2026? "Fled Cruz" was spotted on a plane ahead of a winter storm. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 22 2026, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: X/@texanperry Left: A real photo of Ted Cruz leaving Texas Right: An AI Generated graphic of Ted Cruz as a weather man

Senator Ted Cruz has been in Washington long enough to know that timing matters, especially in Texas, where weather events carry real weight. So when reports surfaced that he was spotted boarding a plane out of the state just ahead of an impending winter storm, it did not take long for questions, jokes, and concern to collide online.

For some Texans, the reaction was immediate. Not because a senator traveling is unusual, but because history has trained people to notice the timing. As forecasts warned of freezing conditions, many began asking why Ted Cruz was leaving Texas, and whether this trip meant anything more than what his office said it was.

Why is Ted Cruz leaving Texas?

According to Fox 4 News, Senator Cruz was seen boarding a flight out of Texas ahead of an expected winter storm. His office stated that the travel was preplanned and that he was scheduled to return before the storm was forecast to significantly impact the state. The statement emphasized that the trip was not a response to weather concerns and that he would be back in Texas as conditions developed. No disruptions to official duties were cited as a reason for the travel.

In practical terms, elected officials frequently travel for work, meetings, and previously scheduled commitments. The senator's team framed the trip as routine, stressing that it was arranged before storm warnings intensified and that he would not be absent during the period when Texans might need assistance or communication from leadership. Still, optics matter, and the timing was enough to trigger widespread attention.

Much of that attention did not come from this trip alone, but from a history of trips being taken during weather emergencies. Some Texans posted, somewhat jokingly, that they weren't worried before about the weather, but now that he was spotted on a plane, they are making preparations for a bad storm. Others were angry and called for his removal from office. Reddit has an entire thread titled "Fled Cruz is at it again." "He knows the PR fallout from last time and is doing it again anyway."

they should get rid of texas winter storm warnings and replace it with “is ted cruz leaving the state?” — jeffy (@retrojeff3) January 21, 2026 Source: X/@retrojeff3

Ted Cruz's Laguna Beach trip in 2021 created lasting controversy.

In February 2021, during a devastating winter storm that left millions of Texans without power, heat, or water, Senator Cruz traveled to Laguna Beach, Calif. The images quickly went viral, and the backlash was swift. The phrase “Texans freeze, Ted leaves” became shorthand for the controversy, appearing across social media, protest signs, and even printed on vehicles. The trip became a lasting political symbol, regardless of explanations offered afterward.

At the time, Senator Cruz said the 2021 trip was a mistake and acknowledged that the optics were bad. Still, the damage to public trust lingered. For many Texans, that moment reshaped how future travel would be perceived, especially during extreme weather events. The weather caused the power grid to shut down, and hundreds froze to death. This created a permanent association between storms, leadership, and physical presence in the state.

@tedcruz fleeing Texas again

One of the worst senators in office.

Probably the most corrupt too. He fled to Cancun during covid (2021) when Texas had a freeze and our power grid shut off. 246 died. From infants to elderly. Get this moocher out of office bro. https://t.co/31xJQ1tmlA pic.twitter.com/jwk98SjHDa — Beans 🌺🌸☮️ (free palestine 🇵🇸) (@Beans__0934) January 21, 2026 Source: X/@Beans__0934

Should Texas weather dictate Ted Cruz's travel?

Texas weather is unpredictable, and no elected official controls it. Planes cannot fly in unsafe conditions, and work schedules often extend beyond state lines. On paper, those facts make the question straightforward. In practice, leadership during crises is about more than logistics. It is about reassurance, visibility, and trust, especially in a state where winter storms have caused real harm.

That is why the word spread quickly online, with some Texans quipping that they were not worried about the storm until they saw Cruz leaving the state. Humor became a coping mechanism, blending anxiety with irony, even as memories of 2021 remained painful for many. The reaction reflects less about this specific trip and more about unresolved public expectations.