Teen Accidentally Leases Apartment in Senior Living Center
Source: TikTok

Teen Had No Idea New Apartment She Just Leased Was In a Senior Living Community

By

May. 1 2021, Published 8:41 a.m. ET

Uprooting your life and moving to an entirely new place is a curious, exciting, and nerve-wracking experience. Mostly because even with all of the technology that affords us the ability to investigate and connect with people in said new place, nothing can truly prepare us for the actual process of showing up in an entirely different location, ready to walk into uncharted territory.

But in spite of our ability to find out as much about a new locale well before we even travel there, Madison Kohout found herself in a situation that pretty much proves that life imitates art and vice versa.

Seriously, I have screenplay and TV spec treatment that follows this same exact premise. And that premise is that when she was moving from Oklahoma to Arkansas, she accidentally leased an apartment in a senior living community.

It took the young woman a week to realize her mistake, but her initial reactions were quite favorable. She stated that she was able to lease a two-bedroom apartment for only $350 a month (that's a parking spot in NYC, and no, not a trailer parking, like a sedan parking spot.)

After seeing photos and presumably favorable reviews of the place online, she signed the lease and officially became a resident.

arkansas apartments senior living center
Source: TikTok

It wasn't until she started meeting some of her neighbors and noticed that they were "all over the age of 65" that Madison realized something was amiss.

What really spelled it out for her is when she saw the giant sign on the premises that read: "Senior Citizen Apartments."

arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
Madison's making the most of her time, however. She's been sharing her experiences on TikTok and has said she's had a ball spending time with some of the elder members of her community, listening to their stories, and enjoying wonderful "home-cooked meals."

arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok

The best part? Is that her neighbors genuinely seem to care about her. They're always asking her how she's doing when she gets back home and even though it's a pretty hilarious situation that she put herself in completely by accident, Madison says she has zero regrets about moving into the community.

arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
Commenters on her videos thought that Madison's predicament would make for the perfect sitcom premise.

arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok

Others commented that they had friends who had done the same thing and as it turns out, some of the "senior" living communities aren't actually "built" for the sole purpose of housing senior citizens, but rather they're supposed to maintain a percentage of elderly tenants.

arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
According to Rent Cafe, Madison's monthly rent of $350 a month for a two bedroom apartment is ridiculously cheap even for the real estate market in Arkansas.

arkansas apartments
Source: RentCafe
arkansas apartments
Source: RentCafe

In fact, it comes in at $30 less a month than the cheapest spot on the home searching platform.

arkansas apartments
Source: RentCafe
arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
Madison listed a ton of other benefits to living in the "old folks home" in addition to the super cheap rent.

arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok
arkansas apartments
Source: TikTok

Although she has some neighbors who are still up by the time she gets home so they can greet her, the majority of the folks who live in your complex are usually fast asleep.

She also quipped that she can usually play her music in her place all that she wants because a lot of her neighbors can't hear.

Another benefit she listed is the ability to hear all of the neighborhood "tea" about other people. All of the scandalous little secrets, all of the gossip, and she gets to be privy to it.

Honestly, Madison's "mistake" is probably a great idea for people who are looking for a low cost living environment, with mature, chill neighbors.

Are you thinking of living in a senior citizen's community now? I have to be honest, I'm kind of thinking of doing it myself.

