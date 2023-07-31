Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Am the Profile" — Woman Says Upper Middle Class Teenage White Girls Steal Things In a viral post, a woman says that upper middle class teenage white girls steal things and folks on social media passed the vibe check. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 31 2023, Published 2:47 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@alyssacardib

It appears that social media has allowed some folks to be open and honest about topics that are considered to be controversial. Over the years, people have sounded off on everything from gentle parenting to navigating modern and traditional relationships.

Although some folks are met with pushback, it hasn’t stopped them from sharing what they believe is true even if they may fit the mold. So, when a woman on TikTok shared that she believes teenage upper middle-class white girls steal things, she set herself up for some interesting commentary. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

A woman says that upper middle-class teenage white girls steal things on TikTok.

Wake it up, beloved! In a July 7, 2023, TikTok video, creator Lyss Lyss (@alyssacardib) shared an interesting take about teenage upper middle-class white girls being known to steal things. “It’s me, hi,” Alyssa captioned the video.

As the video starts, Alyssa goes into her belief. “I will say this once and I will say it f—--- again, but upper middle-class teenage white girls are some of the biggest kleptos around,” Alyssa said. “And I will never forget when I was in college, I was taking a consumer behavior class."

“I was talking about how when I go into a store, sometimes even if I don’t want anything, I’ll buy something so that I don’t walk out empty-handed and look like I stole something,” the creator said. “And my professor said, ‘Don’t worry Alyssa, I don’t think you exactly fit the profile of who they’re looking for.” Interestingly, Alyssa got real and spoke the truth to her professor.

“Babe, I hate to be the one to tell you this, but I am the profile,” Alyssa said. “To a Tee, I am the f—----profile. Why do you think there are so many cameras in the makeup sections at Target and Walmart?”’ Alyssa continued: “It’s not because a bunch of Black men are going to hit licks on all of the blush palettes. Victoria’s Secret may as well be called “Five Finger Discount.” At this point, they should just rebrand.”

The creator also went on to share her experience learning about white girls stealing in high school. “I transferred schools in high school and I joined the cheer squad. These girls invited me out shopping with them and I was trying to impress them. I was trying to make new friends. So I spent over $80 on underwear.”

“And as soon as we walked out of the store, they were like, ‘Hey, can we see your bag for a second?’” Alyssa recalled. “And then they just unloaded underwear from their pockets. I’m talking about each girl who almost had 20 pairs of underwear that they stole. And I was pretty innocent so this scared the s--- out of me. But I started seeing it everywhere. Like, I am the profile babe.”

TikTok users are aligned with Alyssa’s stance on teenage white girls stealing things.

Baby… we love when folks know how to keep it real. Unfortunately, so many Black teenagers are often followed around while shopping out of fear of stealing when white counterparts are typically known to commit the crime. Now, of course, we’re not saying that no Black teens steal, that would be a bit ridiculous. But, if we were to generalize, it has long been said that white upper middle-class teenagers commit the crime by a landslide. And Tiktok users are aligned with Alyssa’s belief.

“No lie I went to school with these girls that would go to the mall, take a load to their car, and go back for more,” one person shared. “My friend would go to the Victoria’s Secret dressing rooms and would put on the underwear over hers, like eight stacked on top,” another person said. “I know this from when I worked at Nordstrom. The number of teenage girls Lost Prevention caught and their parents were well off,” one other person chimed in.

Interestingly, many folks also shouted out Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson) from Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars who also fit the bill of an upper middle-class white teenager who got caught stealing from the Rosewood Mall. With all this in mind, it will be wise for folks to drop negative stereotypes they have about folks and look at everyone equally. After all, since many white shoppers are looked at as being harmless, it’s easier for them to catch a lick, aka steal.

