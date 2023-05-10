Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images Points Were Made! A Woman Rants Against Men in TikTok About Single Women and Moms A woman ranted against men on TikTok ... and she actually made some good points. Here's the 4-1-1 on her gripe with men and her thought process. By Tatayana Yomary May 10 2023, Updated 4:59 p.m. ET

If you ask folks about the state of dating in a post-pandemic world, most would say that the dating pool has pee in it. Truth be told, some people have weird expectations in relationships — from financial obligations to emotional treatment. Interestingly, some folks have adopted a twisted way of thinking that paints single women and single moms in a bad light.

As a result, one TikTok user has decided to take action. In a 46-second clip, a woman rants against men on TikTok highlighting why women are choosing singlehood. And to be honest, she made a few points. Here’s the 4-1-1.

A woman rants against men on TikTok to address why single women and moms are opting to remain uncoupled.

Whew, chile! In a Jan. 31, 2023 TikTok post, creator Hey Raela voiced her opinion on why single women and moms have decided to remain partner-free. The woman started by asking questions ranging from why the divorce rate is so high to why women of various ages are not in relationships.

As the video continues, Raela said that the answer is very simple. “Women are not accepting the bare minimum,” she said. Raela went on to say that many people want a partner without knowing how to be a partner.

“If you want to be in a relationship, please give benefit to someone,“ Raela said. “I can pay my own bills. I can make my own food, I can raise my own kids. I understand that you’re tired at the end of the workday, and so am I.” Raela continued: “But guess what? Someone has to do the laundry. Someone has to make dinner. Someone has to watch the kids. If you’re not going to do that with someone, then just don’t do it.”

Raela ended her rants by saying women can do it themselves without a partner’s help. She captioned the video, “I don’t need another adult child to raise. Go back to your mom’s basement.”

A lot of folks don’t understand that relationships come with give and take.

It has long been said that gender wars are a huge reason why the dating world is in the state that it’s in. However, that’s only part of the problem. Truth be told, a lot of what Raela said in her video is accurate. Some people do not know how to be effective partners. Just because your partner can run a household doesn’t mean that the other partner gets to slack.

Not to mention, it would be helpful if folks understand whether or not they want to be in a traditional or modern relationship. Based on what Raela described, she is partial to a modern relationship where both partners split responsibilities ranging from childcare to maintaining the home.

On the flip side, a traditional relationship consists of one partner being the "leader" of a home regarding finances while the other takes care of the household and children. Unfortunately, some men may not know what they want, which causes a divide. Not to mention, some men say they want a specific type of relationship but are unable to bring the right tools and understanding to the table.

