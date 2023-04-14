Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Sleeps in Tent Because Landlord Refused to Address Building’s Roach Problem A woman said that she's been sleeping in a tent for 7 months because her landlord refuses to deal with her place's roach infestation. By Mustafa Gatollari Apr. 14 2023, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

If you made a short list of things you definitely don't want in a place you're renting: cockroaches would probably be at the top of that list. And if you're currently living in a place that has a slew of problems, with one of them being cockroaches, then you'd probably want the first thing that your landlord addresses is getting those bugs out of your abode.

Unfortunately for TikToker @sav_goldstein, it seems like her landlord doesn't have the same priorities as she does when it comes to getting rid of pests.

Which has culminated in a rather unfortunate living situation for the woman, who says that she's been sleeping in a tent for some 7 months because of her landlord's inability to address her building's roach problem.

In a viral clip that's amassed over 260,000 likes as of this writing, Sav can be seen inside of what appears to be a see-through mesh tent, the kind designed to protect people from insects crawling all over them.

She writes in a text overlay of the clip: "Me going into my 7th month of sleeping in a tent because my landlord won't fix the roach infestation"

In the comments section of the video, several TikTokers sympathized with her plight. One wrote: "Roach PTSD is so real. I'm so sorry you have to do this"

@sav_goldstein appeared to acknowledge that she is indeed suffering from "roach PTSD," writing in response to the commenter: "One crawled up my knee when I was sitting on my coach last August and I haven't been able to use my couch ONCE since"

Another commenter was seemingly baffled that she would continue to pay her rent in the apartment as the problem hasn't been properly addressed by her landlord.

"I would simply stop paying rent until it was fixed," they wrote. While others commiserated with her awful experience: "I lived in a roach-infested home for like a year. it was so mentally draining. I hated when the sun set. night time is the worst. I'm so sorry & hope you can move soon," they wrote.

There were also others who penned some bits of advice on the best ways for her to get rid of the roaches herself. Cat owners might want to listen to this tip: "Roaches HATE catnip. Steep some tea and spray it, sprinkle some around. Safe for pets and should help!"

Someone else suggested a less-holistic approach: "Advion roach gel it works on NY roaches so it must work anywhere," they added. But for those who think that this is the TikToker's landlord's issue to deal with (and it should be) they also penned some encouraging anecdotal experiences that @sav_goldstein may be happy to hear.

"This happened to me! I sent pictures of every single roach every single day to him via email. then I was able to get out of my lease bc renters rights"

