There's been a lot of debate over the "labor shortage" in the United States, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throngs of laborers are holding out on jobs, forcing many businesses to offer additional incentives on top of increased wages to get folks to sign on the dotted line and offer up their services to keep them running.Some McDonald's locations are even offering employees free iPhones if they're employed at their locations and fulfill a specific number of shifts in a certain amount of time. Starbucks is also rolling out a $15 minimum starting wage for all workers at their franchises, with some workers in particular markets and venues earning even more than that.However, there are some businesses being put on blast by throngs of social media workers for what is considered to be unprofessional and/or unfair practices. There's a litany of DoorDash workers for instance who have lamented that they are unable to make a living wage due to a lack of tips, or not being offered enough to complete orders from the app.\n\nAnd a now-viral TikTok from an Olive Garden employee is putting the restaurant chain on blast as being "the worst place to work ever."Cheyenne, who posts under the handle @chydupreij stated that at the Clearwater, Fla. location she was employed at fired her after she put in her two weeks notice. Her decision to stop working was predicated on the fact that she wasn't earning enough for all of the duties she took on as a server.Cheyenne also alleged that management would favor some workers over others and instigate problems with particular employees without impetus. To top it all off, Cheyenne also said that her superiors would be inexplicably rude to customers.Additionally, Cheyenne claimed that some of her co-workers couldn't attend work because they contracted respiratory infections. They were written up for missing work even though they had provided doctor's works proving they were sick.Cheyenne put in her two weeks notice and that she was planning on leaving the job, but afterwards she noticed that all of her shifts were gone, precluding her from earning any income from the restaurant in that time.When asked why she was removed from the schedule, Cheyenne says she was told by upper management that they were no longer accepting two weeks' notices from employees and that she was terminated effective immediately.As a result, tons of folks began review bombing the location, and commenters remarked that "shifty" managers shouldn't be given two weeks notice, urging people to "normalize" getting another job and simply not showing up to work.Cheyenne encouraged others not to toss out 1-star reviews at the restaurant and dissuade potential customers from eating there as she still has friends employed at the location. Daily Dot reported that Cheyenne said her viral clip did gain the attention of Olive Garden corporate, however."I’ve heard from my friends working there that corporate went to that Olive Garden the day after I posted my video, saying they interview individuals in the building on the topic of Felix and the restaurant as a whole. I’m not sure what other actions have been taken if any," the TikToker said.