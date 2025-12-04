Fans Ask About Terence Crawford's Net Worth After He Is Stripped of WBC Super Middleweight Championship Title The professional boxer was stripped of his WBC title over a dispute about sanctioning fees. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 4 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of professional boxer Terence Crawford want to know what his net worth is after he's been stripped of his WBC Super Middleweight Championship Title. According to ESPN, the boxer lost his title on Dec. 3, 2025.

The champion won the undisputed super middleweight championship against Canelo Alvarez back in September. A statement from The World Boxing Council (WBC) claimed that the organization "had no choice but to act" after they received no reply from Terence's manager about missing sanction fees. All the drama has fans of the boxer's wondering about his net worth.

What is Terence Crawford's net worth?

Terence has a very nice net worth — approximately $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He began his professional boxing career back in 2008 as a lightweight boxer and quickly earned a record of 19–0 with 15 wins by knockout. Terence moved up to welterweight in 2017 and won a title against Manny Pacquiao, and he moved up to Super welterweight in 2024 before moving on to Super middleweight in 2025.

The pro boxer has several endorsements that add to his wealth, and he also had a role in the film Creed III. He also has deals with Ulysse Nardin watches, the sports equipment brand Everlast, the boxing video game Undisputed, and Crown Coins Casino.

Terence Crawford Professional boxer Net worth: $30 million Birthdate: Sept. 28, 1987 Birthplace: Omaha, Nebr. Partner: Alindra Person Children: Terence Jr., T. Bud, Tyrese, Talaya, Trinity, and Tamiya.

Terence "Bud" Crawford has been stripped of his WBC super middleweight title, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced



According to Sulaiman, Crawford failed to pay sanctioning fees for his fight against Canelo Alvarez, and his previous fight against Israil Madrimov



(via… pic.twitter.com/4GmiJ0pmQ0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2025

Why did Terence Crawford lose his belt?

The WBC stripped Terence of his championship belt because of unpaid sanction fees. The WBC says that it gave Terence a discount from 3 percent to 0.6 percent on sanctioning fees for the $50 million purse he won in the fight against Canelo last September, and that the boxer refused to pay.

"The WBC sent multiple communications to Champion Crawford, his manager, and his legal counsel," read a statement from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. "Very unfortunately, the WBC did not receive an acknowledgment of receipt nor any response to any of those communications. The WBC had no choice but to act." Terence responded to the statement with a video, and he did not mince words. "Listen. ... I got a lot to say," he began, before adding that he wasn't paying anyone "s--t."

"I see Mauricio got a lot to say about me not paying him $300,000 plus another $100k something for sanctioning fees. Then he's going to tell me I ain't even apologize," he said. "Like, who the f--k do you think I am? Boy, you've got to slap your f--king self. I ain't paying your a-- s--t. What the f--k you talking about, pay you $300,000? What makes you so motherf--king better than any of the other sanctioning bodies?"

He continued, "You want me to pay you more than the other sanctioning bodies because you feel like you're better than them? How in the world? All the sanction bodies agreed to the same amount, but you sit your motherf--king a-- up there and say that I need to apologize to you. The f--k? You can take the f--king belt. It's a trophy anyway. Why the f--k am I paying you every time I step foot in the f--king ring?"