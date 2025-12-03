Greg Papa Still Absent From 49ers Booth, Leading Fans to Ask What Happened to Him No one says “Touchdown San Francisco” quite like Greg Papa — and fans are feeling it. By Trisha Faulkner Updated Dec. 3 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@SFStandard

When Jack Smith stepped into the radio booth on Dec. 1, 2025, to call the 49ers game against the Browns, it didn’t take long for fans to take notice — not just of the broadcast, but of who was missing. Greg Papa, the longtime voice of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, was not on the mic. As listeners tuned in, many found themselves asking the same thing: What happened to Greg Papa?

The question wasn’t asked with panic or outrage, but with genuine care. Papa’s voice has been a constant for decades across Bay Area sports — the Raiders, the Warriors, the A’s, and since 2019, the 49ers. His continued absence has left a noticeable void.

Greg Papa’s absence from the 49ers booth has fans wondering what happened to him.

On Dec. 1, 2025, Jack Smith — a Bay Area sports broadcaster and fill-in host on KNBR — posted on X (formerly Twitter), “It was an honor to fill in for the Voice of the 49ers, Greg Papa, on 49ers radio yesterday in Cleveland. Our thoughts are with Papa always.”

The post quickly drew attention, both for the job Jack did and for what it symbolized. In the replies, fans offered a mix of admiration for the fill-in and heartfelt comments about Greg’s absence. “Jack crushed it,” one user wrote. “But I miss Papa.” Another added, “Great call, Jack — still not the same without Papa.” The tone throughout was thoughtful and respectful, filled with the kind of warmth that speaks to Greg’s legacy in the booth.

While some people were just catching up on the news, many in the Bay Area remember that Greg announced his cancer diagnosis back in August. At the time, per KTVU, he explained that he would be stepping away from his broadcasting roles to undergo treatment and focus on recovery. Since then, there have been no major public updates — but also no rumors or dramatics either. Just a quiet stretch of radio silence that’s now getting some fresh attention.

"The toe looks JUST FINE!"



Here's how the best moments from yesterday's blowout win over the Browns sounded as narrated by @JackSmithPxP on KNBR⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VJKYzSZwl7 — KNBR (@KNBR) December 1, 2025

What happened to Greg is known — he’s paused work to fight cancer.

In August 2025, Greg shared the news himself in a statement via KTVU: “I want to share some personal news with Bay Area sports fans and my friends and colleagues. I have been diagnosed with cancer and am currently undergoing treatment.” He did not disclose the type or stage of cancer but said he looked forward to returning when possible.

He also thanked the community for their ongoing support. In response, the 49ers released a public message that read, “The 49ers family extends our unwavering love and support to Greg Papa and his family following a recent cancer diagnosis. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the radio booth.”

Jim Nantz with the Greg Papa homage yesterday on CBS.



Real recognize real. ❤️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/ItgBnDovxB — KNBR (@KNBR) October 13, 2025

Is there an update on his cancer?

As of early December 2025, there’s still no confirmed return date for Greg. What we do know is that he’s fighting cancer privately. The fact that Jack’s fill-in post sparked so much affection — not just curiosity — is a reflection of the love people have for Greg.