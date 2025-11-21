Bucky Irving's Struggles With Injuries in 2025 Spark Confusion The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is still expected to return before the regular season is over. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 21 2025, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Dangerous injuries are common in the world of professional sports. Bucky Irving, a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, continues to struggle during the 2025-2026 NFL season.

What happened to Bucky? Here's what we know about the injuries that have sabotaged the player's football season. The true nature of Bucky's injuries remains a mystery, but the running back's absence from several games keeps Buccaneers fans concerned.

What happened to Bucky Irving?

A report from For the Win is quick to point out that the last time Bucky was on the field before the injury bug stung him was during the Buccaneers' Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The official injury report mentioned shoulder and foot ailments as the reasons behind Bucky's withdrawal. Stepping away from the field isn't common for Bucky. The situation marked the first time in the running back's career in which he had to miss several games in a row.

Fans were driven to speculate regarding Bucky's situation because the NFL didn't provide more details regarding what was keeping the athlete away from the team. The regular season appeared to move on without Bucky being able to make a comeback. There's not much to do for an athlete's fans while they are injured. Bucky had to receive rest and treatment for his injuries. In the meantime, the Buccaneers continued to improve their 2025 record.

An injured football player only has two options to move forward. Rest and start preparing for the following season, or heal to the point that they are able to play in front of thousands of fans once again.

The Buccaneers coach discussed Bucky Irving's situation.

Todd Bowles is the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before he earned the position in 2022, Todd played for the Washington Commanders and for the San Francisco 49ers. The coach is more than used to the Buccaneers' dynamics and what the team needs to win. Todd is also aware of the unfortunate situation Bucky lived through. The coach mentioned during a quick interview (via Greg Auman) that "(Bucky) didn't handle (the injury) well." Nevertheless, the running back could play in Week 13.

The uncertainty for Bucky rises while the regular season approaches its end. The Buccaneers were a part of the NFL playoffs in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The Buccaneers are looking to make their first Super Bowl appearance since they walked away with the title in 2021. Bucky should be ready to be a part of the team if the Buccaneers make the playoffs.