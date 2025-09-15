Terence Crawford Revealed the Inspiration Behind the Guitar Used in His Entrance The boxer brought out the instrument during his appearance in Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 15 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Netflix Latinoamerica

A professional boxer needs to win the audience's approval every step of the way. From rigorous training to a powerful stance in the ring, boxers constantly remind the public why they are the best in their respective divisions. The presentation of a fighter is crucial to complement their actual skill in the ring. How a boxer carries themselves becomes more prominent during a time in which social media views become viral for the survival of a brand.

Article continues below advertisement

That is something Terence Crawford understood right away. The boxer had fans from all over the world talking during his entrance at his 2025 fight against the legendary Canelo Alvarez. The athlete was seen carrying a guitar during his entrance. Why did Terence enter Allegiant Stadium with a guitar case in his hands? Here's what we know about the inspiration behind the boxer's presentation.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Terence Crawford enter with a guitar case?

According to The Sun, Terence entered the stadium with a guitar case in hand because he was inspired by the movie Desperado. In the film written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, Antonio Banderas portrays a man who seeks revenge on the drug lord who killed his girlfriend. The movie is rooted in Mexican culture, and that was an important message for Terence to deliver. Despite fighting against Canelo in front of a crowd that supported him, the American boxer embraced the culture around the event.

Not only was the guitar inspired by Desperado, but Terence's entire outfit and the music he chose for his entrance were also based on El Mariachi's story. The brave hero portrayed by Antonio Banderas had a powerful impact on the athlete.

Article continues below advertisement

Terence Crawford made history in Las Vegas.

Ever since Netflix announced that it would host a fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, there were plenty of expectations placed on the event by press outlets and audiences alike. The streaming platform previously aired boxing events involving Mike Tyson, Amanda Serrano, and more stars from all over the world. However, there was something different when it came to the scale of Terence's combat.

Article continues below advertisement

Canelo hadn't been defeated since 2022, when Dmitry Bivol claimed a victory by unanimous decision. As if taking a shot at one of the most acclaimed boxers of all time wasn't enough for Terence, there were World Boxing Association (Super), World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Federation, and Transnational Boxing Ranking Boards titles on the line. Despite the magnitude of the challenge, Terence managed to walk away with the victory by unanimous decision.