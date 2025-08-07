Khamzat Chimaev's Lip Injury Had Nothing to Do With His Career in the UFC As of July 2025, the Russian has kept an undefeated record in his acclaimed mixed martial arts trajectory. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 7 2025, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @ESPN MMA

Over the course of his mixed martial arts career, Khamzat Chimaev has established himself as one of the most successful fighters in the UFC. As of July 2025, the athlete had a 14-0-0 record ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Dricus Du Plessis. Taking on Khamzat became a major challenge for everyone else in his UFC weight class.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Khamzat Chimaev's signature physical traits is a prominent scar located on his lip. Although the Russian has spent years of his life as a mixed martial arts fighter, the scar didn't originate from his UFC career. Where did Khamzat's scar come from? The backstory of the injury dates back to the athlete's youth.

Article continues below advertisement

Where did Khamzat Chimaev's scar come from?

According to Sport Bible, Khamzat Chimaev's lip scar comes from a fall he suffered when he was a child. The athlete was only two years old, and he lived in a house with a large staircase. While he was spending a normal day in his home, the boy fell from the stairs onto concrete. A couple of teeth were knocked out of Khamzat's mouth during the accident.

The UFC star mentioned that most of details from the accident were recounted to him by his mother. Considering how young Khamzat was at the time of the fall, it's easy to understand why it would be hard for him to remember what happened. The aftermath of the gruesome accident left uncomfortable consequences for Khamzat's body.

Article continues below advertisement

The athlete also broke his nose thanks to the fall. To this day, Khamzat Chimaev can't breathe properly through his right nostril. Surprisingly, this condition hasn't affected the fighter's performance during his UFC career. Regardless of the accident, Khamzat has been able to build a successful career as a mixed martial arts fighter.

Article continues below advertisement

Conor McGregor made fun of Khamzat's appearance.

UFC rivalries can get heated very quickly due to the confrontational nature of the sport. One of these cases took place when retired professional Conor McGregor made fun of Khazmat's physical appearance. According to The Daily Mail, Conor called the UFC star a "rat lip" in a comment under an Instagram post made by the official UFC account.

The comment was eventually deleted by Conor McGregor, but Khazmat Chimaev did come up with a response after the incident. The Russian merely replied with an emoji in the form of a chicken, implying that Conor was a coward for his disrespectful comment and the eventual removal of it from social media.